Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, posted the birthday message he received from Davido when he clocked 60

In the heartwarming video, Davido revealed that Otedola gave him his first $30,000 (N23 million) in cash after his career started

The video soon caused a huge buzz on social media as many netizens talked about the privileges of being from a rich family

One of Nigeria’s billionaire businessmen, Femi Otedola, recently shared the message he received from Davido for his 60th birthday.

Despite his 60th birthday being almost one year ago, the wealthy Nigerian took to his official Instagram page to post a video of Davido wishing him well as he clocked the milestone age.

Davido revealed that Femi Otedola gave him his first $30k (N23 million). Photos: @davido, @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the video, the DMW boss expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Otedola and even called him ‘uncle’. Davido said the billionaire businessman gave him his first $30,000 (N23 million) in cash.

The music star explained that at the time, he had just blown up in his music career when he received the huge sum from Femi Otedola. According to the DMW boss, he would never forget it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“I want to say a big happy birthday to my Uncle Femi, happy 60th birthday! We love you, thank you for everything you’ve been doing for us! I remember when I first blew up, you gave me my first $30,000 cash, I’d never forget that. You’re 60 today, we love you, thank you for everything you did for us and the entire nation, the youths, everybody, one love.”

See the video below:

Davido reacts to Otedola's video

Davido also took to the comment section of Femi Otedola’s post to reiterate what he had said in the video. He emphasised that the Nigerian billionaire gave him his first $30k.

He wrote:

“My first 30k dollars was from u baba forever grateful.”

Reactions as Davido says Femi Otedola gave him his first $30k

The revelation that Femi Otedola had given Davido his first $30k caused a huge social media buzz. A number of netizens took to the billionaire businessman’s page to react.

Read some of their comments below:

tolualiki:

“Good one...Happy Birthday FO. You can't but not love David.❤️”

klinshott:

“Who dem born with golden spoon nor know wetin God do for am.”

coffeeshotit:

“Anything wey you Dey sha get money.”

the_call223:

“So una get Uncle wey dey give una 30k dollar, and my own wan use flashing K!ll message. Who I offend for this life??”

seyitolesko:

“He call you uncle, you call am son. Rich people sha ”

Davido gives lady N2m over funny garri soaking video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido recently showed love to a broke young lady, Okoli Classic, by sending her N2 million.

It all started when popular celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, posted a video of the lady who was seen drinking garri but calling it fried rice.

Shortly after Tunde Ednut shared the clip on his page, top Nigerian singer Davido sighted it, and he was very amused by it. The music star sent a private message to Tunde Ednut, telling him to help get the lady’s account details because he was going to send her N2 million.

Source: Legit.ng