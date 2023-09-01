Skit maker Ashmusy, in a recent video, revealed she can't sleep with someone she is not attracted to emotionally

Ashmusy, who made headlines after buying a 2019 Range Rover Velar, disclosed that she acquired the expensive ride from a month's savings

The skit maker's revelations have stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with many refusing to believe her claims

Popular skitmaker Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, revealed some things about her personality in a trending video.

Ashmusy, a guest on a podcast tagged Tell Your Story hosted by her colleague Zicsaloma, asserted she can't sleep with someone she doesn't have feelings for.

"I can't do anything with someone I don't have feelings for, there is no emotion in it," she said.

This could be Ashmusy's response to claims of her having a thing with former senator Dino Melaye.

How Ashmusy bought her 2019 Range Rover Velar

Ashmusy, who revealed she doesn't work mainly to have money but to be a great woman, bragged about buying her 2019 Range Rover Velar, reportedly worth over N30M million, from one month's savings.

She said:

"The Velar I bought was from a month's savings, I don't have to save for months to buy a car."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Ashmusy's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens; see them below:

bari_pikin:

"U no fit. U don spoil already."

theprettynursegina:

"Seriously how do ppl do it cus I cant."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"True,na why I Dey carry man for head,it’s one at a time…TT no go wet if feelings. O Dey✌️."

nnemerem:

"Spitting in the nonsense, you guys should fear God even if y9u don't fear man. There is too much pressure already on the country, allow the people in it breathe.

oskiddo_bnkf:

"Na so una dy talk."

puriflexy:

"I thought she was a virgin?? Abi I bin no Dey hear well??"

Ashmusy buys car for mum

Ashmusy spent millions of naira to buy her beloved mother a brand-new car, Legit.ng reported.

The Instagram celebrity posted a video of herself presenting the shiny black automobile to her mother, who showered her with appreciation and prayers.

Ash's mother was surprised to see the gift waiting for her when she presented it with a crimson ribbon.

