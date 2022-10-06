Popular Nigerian media personality, Ashmusy, has bought herself a brand new Range Rover Velar

Taking to social media via her official Instagram page, the skit maker shared a video of her fancy automobile

Ashmusy was seen dancing as she rejoiced over the new whip and congratulations poured in from her fans

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Ashmusy, recently took to social media to showcase her latest achievement to the joy of fans.

The media personality unveiled a brand new Range Rover Velar she bought for herself on her official Instagram page.

The comedian shared a video of herself driving the new luxury car before alighting and dancing happily to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Rush, as she rejoiced.

Skit maker Ashmusy buys Range Rover, shares video online.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Ashmusy accompanied the video with a caption where she explained that she was solely responsible for buying the car.

She wrote:

“E Dey rush I got myself a VELAR from me to me!. E Dey russssssssshhhhhhhhhhhh. May God keep blessing the works of our hands.. amen ”

Mixed reactions trail news of Ashmusy’s new ride

Not long after the skit maker shared her achievement online, it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some people praised her, others speculated on how she was able to get the car. Read some of their comments below:

Papaya_ex:

"Ash money congratulations."

Enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations my loveeeeee!!! purrrrrrr."

Mz_harcourt:

"They only show you the physical hustle if you like jealous them I stopped tapping long ago believe, socio medium at your own peril."

Adukefrancis:

"I trust them jare...those girls ehn...them just use skit cover up."

Bobo2_done:

"Nah unna know work wey unna Dey do . Me wey be boyi self nor get Corolla and I Dey hustle day and night . God go do my own make I still Dey observe gbl post."

Xoxo_chery:

"This hustle dey pay some people."

sisi_debbiz:

"Don’t not be deceived by socio medio people oh. But then again, congratulations to her."

