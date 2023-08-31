Popular Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana, was recently in Nigeria, and he visited the Makoko slum waters

The music star was in Makoko with fellow US singer, Swae Lee, to shoot a music video for their song, Wish U Well

Montana shared a series of interesting photos and videos from his time in Makoko, and he called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience

Top Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana, has caused a social media buzz after sharing photos and videos from his visit to Makoko slum waters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Just recently, the music star paid a visit to the country alongside US singer, Swae Lee, to shoot a music video for their song with Nigerian singer, Lojay, titled Wish U Well.

US rapper French Montana visited Makoko and rode in a canoe. Photos: @frenchmontana, Zay Jones

Some parts of the video were shot in popular Lagos slum waters, Makoko, and French Montana shared snaps from his visit online.

In one of his Instagram posts, French Montana was seen taking a boat ride through Makoko, and many young children gathered around as they excitedly praised him.

The Moroccan-American rapper was also in awe of the way of life in Makoko as he recorded videos from the canoe he was riding. In his caption, he wrote:

“Life without experience is a life without living. MAKOKO I love you.”

See the post below:

French Montana also shared other videos of himself in Nigeria with hyenas. He explained that he had always wanted to meet the Hyena Boys, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

See his videos below:

French Montana’s “Wish U Well” featuring Swae Lee is the Moroccan-American rapper’s second single released in August.

The three-time Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified music star also released Good Summer on August 11.

Building upon the success of their previous collaboration, the production of "Wish U Well" is a masterful blend of nostalgia and innovation. Echoing the afrobeat influences that contributed to the global success of their 2017 original hit "Unforgettable," French Montana and Swae Lee’s new single carries forward a similar infectious, irresistible rhythm while venturing into new transcendent territory.

Reactions trail French Montana’s video in Makoko, Lagos

Shortly after French Montana shared video clips from his visit to Makoko, it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While many Nigerians welcomed the singer, other netizens complained that he was showcasing a slum instead of other beautiful parts of the country.

Read some of their comments below:

_lov_issabella:

“Even me as a Nigerian have not visited this slum area,in as much as u are exploring our country pls do well and visit the civilized and beautiful cities too ,so people won’t think this is what nigeria looks like.”

iam_oyakhilome:

“You all go to Nigeria or Africa and start showing them the slums like they ain’t other beautiful places… you could have slept in one of those houses there since you felt loved ..”

ilegar2die4:

“Proud Makoko boy,we made it out of all that. Big flex .”

bluntkerr:

“They look so happy more than those living lavishly.”

Bondgrounded:

“Exploring the beautiful city of Nigeria ❤️❤️.”

jessicastabbitofficial_666:

“Why are the animals muzzled and on leashes? That's not appropriate.”

deribb:

“Man you really enjoyed Nigeria.”

French Montana thanks Davido for hosting him in Nigeria

Moroccan-American singer, French Montana, is one of the latest international stars to visit Nigeria in recent times.

The music star caused a buzz after he took to Instagram to thank Davido for making him have a good time in Nigeria.

On his Instagram stories, the 38-year-old rapper was seen with some of Davido’s entourage, and he proceeded to thank the DMW boss for his help with security details and more.

