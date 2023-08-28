Popular Nigerian business magnate Linus Williams, best known as Blord, has acquired a new lavish mansion

The young billionaire took to Instagram to share the great news with fans and netizens while showing off the extravagant interior of his new home

The Bitcoin Lord acquired a white, imposing residence with a gorgeous car park and a water fountain in the middle of the big compound

Popular business mogul Linus Williams, better known as Blord, has spent millions of naira on his new mansion and took to social media to show off its opulent interiors.

The businessman uploaded videos of his new home for fans and followers to see his latest acquisition.

Blord takes netizens on a tour inside his new mansion Credit: @blord_official

A white-equipped, magnificent house with a beautiful car park and a water fountain in the middle of the compound was spotted in the video.

Different cars were parked in the garage in the same complex, including the Mercedes Benz.

Blord took netizens on a comprehensive tour of its interiors, which included several rooms that were attractively outfitted for varied functions.

In his caption, the entrepreneur noted that God is still the greatest.

"God is the greatest , New Home."

Blord’s newest mansion sparks reactions

investor_lix:

"Blord waiting you touch this year self this your Evian strong."

spreadthaleg:

"Baba bless your boy this Sunday one of your BillPoint customers ❤️."

akusinachi_11:

"It doesn’t fit u at all bro.wat u need is contemporary n not this old man house."

d.os.e:

"Making money and invest not others going to club every week to shedi balabala a good man stick with one woman i tap from Blord."

mabz_j:

"U done buy 3 hus within last year and this year congrats champ ."

nkemanthony1:

"A big congratulations bro.When ever I open my ig either I see blord don buy new car and buy new house too.i fit wake up tomorrow now see say him don buy private jet. The pressure is getting higher day by day.Nna zukwanuike biko."

cruisewithjoe:

"Dog house come big pass my room! Ije uwa."

kuwait__official:

"Congratulation for your new home, you enjoy the each bit of life with your family and make many loving stories as the treasure of your memory. Congratulations my boss my helper you dey para ."

hollandotgf

"This one don over longggg! Even if na ritual , Kanayo no dey see your back."

treasure_cleo_:

"Every 2 weeks congratulations post must come out from ur page, God I Dey see watin you Dey do for others oh!!! Congratulations dear."

