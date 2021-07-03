Popular Nigerian social media sensation, Kuye Adegoke popularly called Egungun (Masquerade), has now become a homeowner

Taking to his social media page, the comedian shared a video of his impressive new home as he motivated fans with his story

According to Egungun, he went from being homeless to becoming the landlord of a five-bedroom flat in just a few months

Popular Nigerian comedian, Egungun (Masquerade) recently took to his Instagram page to share the good news of his progress after he became a homeowner.

The social media sensation who has been known to entertain fans with his masquerade costumed revealed that he was now a landlord after being homeless.

The comedian shared a video of his impressive new property and revealed that it was a five-bedroom apartment.

Nigerian comedian Egungun becomes landlord. Photos: @_egungun.

Source: Instagram

Explaining further, Egungun said that around the same time last year, he had been homeless and squatted with people a lot.

However, he believed in God and his story changed within six months.

In his words:

“BY THIS TIME LAST YEAR I WAS SQUATTING WITH POEPLE AND I WAS CHASED SEVERALLY NO HOUSE , NO HOPE , I Kept on believing in myself EVEN TO EAT SELF NA PROBLEM , eating once a Day was my hobby , but withIN 6 monthS my story was tuRNED around , GOD IS THE GREATEST , I’m a landlord of 5 BEDROKM FLAT NOW .”

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Fans and numerous supporters of the comedian reacted to the good news by congratulating him. Read what some of them had to say below:

Obinwanne01:

"Congrats my brother is not easy. You are a good dancer btw."

Cubana_chiefpriest:

"Power of social media ."

Chu6x:

"I been they reason to join skit business bit e come be like say na this EGUNGUN I go consider again ohh."

Yhemo_lee:

"Congrats brother ❤️."

Nice one.

Source: Legit