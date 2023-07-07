American rapper Swae Lee stirs trends in the Nigerian social media space as he jumps on the popular show hosted by Nigerian skit maker Egungun of Lagos

Swae Lee, along with French Montana, were recently in Nigeria to shoot a music video and were seen on the Lagos lagoon though amidst tight security

However, young rapper Swae used that opportunity to jump on the "Tell The Price" show by Egungun, and he revealed how much the tattoo on his body cost him

Young American rapper Swae Lee was recently in Lagos, Nigeria, and he took time to socialize with some local indigenous content creators, like Egungun of Lagos.

Swae, during the visit, was on the "Tell The Price" show hosted by Egungun, where he revealed the cost of some of his bling, diamond chains, sneakers, wristwatch and tattoo.

Egungun, who looked quite flabbergasted during the interview, was left stunned when Swae Lee revealed how much the tattoos on his body cost him.

American rapper Swae Lee stirs reactions as he reveals he is 25% Nigerian while showing how much his body tattoos cost. Photo credit: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

The U.S. rapper noted that it cost him over N64m for the inks on his body, though he did share this information with an equivalent of it in dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Swae was in Nigeria with a senior colleague French Montana to shoot a music video. This is coming barely a week after Travis Scott was spotted in Kano also shooting a music video.

Watch Swae Lee's interview below:

See the reactions the video sparked online

@deriblog:

"It's chicken money for him."

@_timini:

Why @_egungun Dey shy?

@who_kes:

"He’s legit We we’re in the same flight to Houston last month."

@iamkingdinero1:

"$80,000 for tattoo ? How much to buy land start Cashew plantation make I use the cashew water design all my body."

@cindy.interiors:

"Person say him be 25percent Nigerian you say hundred this guy is too funny."

@eby_ogaboss:

"For those who do not know him, his name is Swae Lee, he’s part of the hip hop duo called Rae Sremmurd. FYI."

@domingo_loso:

"I am glad as these international artists especially the black ones are coming home to embrace their roots, that's the power of music. This is major thanks to Afro beats."

@primcekay:

"Wetin this guy come find for Nigeria sha Random things be happening these days, Na so we see Saka the other day abi Travis Scott."

@samvail__:

"All this guys just Dey come Nigeria… naso one go Kano last week. ‍♂️."

@djflowskillz:

"Why Egungun body dey shake , sey e wan kiss am ni."

Travis Scott trends over alleged video & pics of him shooting music video in Kano state, netizens react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular U.S. rapper and Kylie Jenner's baby daddy, Travis Scott, was spotted at a village in Kano state, northern Nigeria.

A video and picture, shared by the rapper's verified fan page on Twitter with the username @RodeoTheAlbum, showed Travis shooting what seems to be a music video.

According to the rapper's fan page, he is reportedly recording a music video for a song with Rema.

Source: Legit.ng