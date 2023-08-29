Veteran Nollywood star Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has finally spoken up about the death of his daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that the ace movie star lost his 24-year-old daughter to liver cancer on June 28

The burial of the deceased was held on August 24 in her father's hometown in Enugu state, two months after her death

The much-loved Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh, best known as Osuofia, has spoken out about the death of his second daughter, Kosisochukwu.

On August 24, 2023, the actor buried his 24-year-old daughter, who died on June 28.

Nkem Owoh mourns daughter's demise Credit: @nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

In a new update, Osuofia resorted to his Instagram page and thanked everyone for their love and support during his difficult time.

He mentioned how relieved he was to realise he wasn't alone when tragedy hit.

Osuofia wrote on Instagram:

"I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family. When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you're not alone.

"It was with deep gratitude that I received your note and calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But This is a change I did not anticipate, and I am feeling an acute sense of loss. However, I know that because of your encouragement I will get through this time.Thank you for helping to push me through my grief."

See his post below:

Nkem Owoh's mourning speech sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans and the actor's colleagues. See them below:

ucheelendu:

"May God strengthen you. This is indeed tragic. So sorry for your loss sir."

vybzkayana:

"Proud to have encountered you in my lifetime. STAY STRONG FATHER ✊."

iam_kingdavid758:

"May the good Lord grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this loss."

kenerics:

"May God comfort you Sir. it’s well."

realmercyaigbe:

"Sending you lots of love Daddy."

cynthia__okoli:

"Sending love and light to you and your family at this time."

