Actor Williams Uchemba shared a poignant tribute on his Instagram page, commemorating his late mother

The comic actor, who sadly lost his mother two months ago, reflected on his memories of her, prompting him to compose a touching and heartfelt post

Williams took time to express how he found comfort in this trying time, stating the effect his mother’s exit had on his Christian faith

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba is currently mourning the death of his beloved mother.

The movie star resorted to Instagram to express his grief over the deceased.

Williams Uchemba penned an emotional tribute for his late mum Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Remembering the sad incident that happened two months ago, the comic act was compelled to write an emotional tribute for the deceased.

Sharing throwback pictures of his beloved mum, Uchemba wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Few minutes before you passed you came to me in my room, you where in the room but your environment was of a different place, a place that like I’ve never seen before and you just and was smiling to me.

"There were also other people around you I did not recognise but they were dancing like they won the lottery. I immediately recognised you but something was different, you looked younger (like when you were 27 years old) with your hair resting on your shoulders neatly brushed. I immediately asked you to come back that we’ve been praying for you to get better, and you replied in Igbo " Alaikiri’m ebe’m nò, ebe’m no mara nma." meaning " I like where I am, where I am is beautiful" and just after you said that, a message came into my phone with the confirmation from the hospital that you had passed.

"This is not goodbye, it’s see you later Rest now mama till I see you again. You can call me Don Willy’m from up there . I love you."

See his post below

Fans and celebrities console Williams Uchemba

Legit.ng compiled their comments below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"May God Grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this great loss. Sending lots of Love and Light your way."

chiomagoodhair:

"So sorry for your loss my dear may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace ️."

okopi_peterson:

"My heartfelt condolences big brother ❤️."

ojulewastudio:

"It's well. As believers we don't mourn like those that have no hope."

relationship_life_with_kunle:

"I have been there before. And I know how you feel basically. Keep up the faith soldier and keep hope alive God's servant❤️. It is well with you. Cheers ♥️."

udokorooluchukwu:

"Heaven comfort the bereaved and grant the deceased eternal rest...Amen!!"

lincedochie:

"Oh no, please accept my condolences brother. May GOD grant you and your family the heart to bear this monumental loss."

How did Williams Uchemba get saved?

In a bid to motivate his fans and followers, Williams Uchemba shared a video where he spoke about his family background.

Uchemba said he was born into a family with so many generational curses. He revealed that he was confused at some point in his life as nothing was working out for him.

However, he revealed it all changed when he turned 14 and gave his life to Jesus Christ.

Source: Legit.ng