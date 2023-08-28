Actress Iyabo Ojo was seen celebrating after one of her goddaughters gifted her $1000 (N774K) for tea

The moviemaker, who is currently in Canada, also showed the credit alert for all to see in a video

Towards the end of the clip, the mother of two appeared to have cast shades at some colleagues

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has caused a stir with a video where she was seen bragging after receiving $1000 (N774K) from one of her goddaughters, Ibipomi Awosika.

Iyabo revealed she was gifted the whopping sum just for tea as she displayed different moves to express her happiness.

Iyaba Ojo rejoices as goddaughter gifts her N774K for tea. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Another clip showed the moment Iyabo appeared to have cast shades at some colleagues.

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, the thespian wrote:

"One of my god daughter in America sent me $1000 for tea ...... o God bless you loads ..... pocca help me keep, will collect it once i land loading ✈️ Chai, I'm enjoying this cruise .... you go explain taya........ no evidence."

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Singer Peter Okoye of Psquare commented with laughing emojis. See some of the other comments below:

olusewamamora:

"You look so beautiful. No matter what, me I gbadun you."

queen_ballykiss_tommywa:

"If dem never call u ashewo in dis life as a girl u hv not started doing well in life , for a moment Aunty iyabo resemble tiwa savage for dis video."

_hhorla:

"Chaii…na this kind screenshot dey give boys joys."

isholaoluwafemi_:

"You feel like responding but some forces are holding you back."

hijabibyteephat:

"Who wan use do God mother . She go use curse finish the person life."

toksfashionaccessories:

"One person dey rojo, the other dey receive alert life no jus balance ."

gbemmyadewealth_:

"Anybody we follow this woman fight no see life come, walai ."

How much does Iyabo Ojo want for her daughter's bride price?

Iyabo Ojo's prospective son-in-law would have difficulty keeping up with how much he is expected to pay for her daughter Priscy's bride price, Legit.ng reported

The actress' daughter attended a Netflix event and looked stunning in a red and white ensemble.

Iyabo shared photos of Priscy on her Instagram page and gushed over her, saying her bride price had gone up.

