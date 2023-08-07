“Wetin Be This? Dividends of Democracy”: Video Shows Governor Soludo Doing Push-Ups, Nigerians React
- The Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has engaged with Ndi Anambra in order to keep fit and stay strong
- In an old video making round on the internet, the former CBN governor was seen on the street exercising
- Governor Soludo, who was surrounded by armed men and a team of security personnel, did push-ups to the excitement of those around him
Anambra state, Awka - Asides leading one of the top southeast states, Governor Chukwuma Soludo also wants the people of his state to learn how to stay healthy.
Video of Governor Soludo doing push-ups surfaces online
A video of the Anambra governor exercising among residents in the state has generated reactions online.
The old video shared by a Twitter user Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ @AfamDeluxo has resulted in Nigerians questioning the action of the governor who was seen doing push-ups and having a good time with Ndi Anambra.
The Twitter user who shared the video captioned it:
"Governor Soludo delivering good governance to Ndi Anambra."
Nigerians react after watching video of Anambra Gov Soludo doing push-ups
The video of Soludo doing push-ups has generated reactions online. While some applauded him, others criticised him and noted they wouldn't vote for him for a second term in office.
Nigerians took to Twitter's comment section and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.
@realikennaobi tweeted:
"Interestingly impressive. He is the only politician in that can do this thus far."
@klintoncod tweeted:
"What is his head doing abeg?
@fopara03 tweeted:
"Wetin be this?
@AfamDeluxo tweeted:
"Dividends of democracy.
@firstladyshipPA tweeted:
"This is not a proper press-up, he is not going to gain anything from this, his full body not moving with his chest and arms
@Francismore_ tweeted:
"After all these press up, you still can’t press your way into second term. Wait for it."
@aai_austin tweeted:
"Solution nwa Mmgba-afor doing the most after alienating himself from the people with his pen and jealousy.
"He is looking for SOLUTION!
@KollinsKendi tweeted:
"If you like do pick pin, second term you no go see."
JAMB saga: Soludo hands over Mmesoma to psychotherapist for 3-months counseling
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has approved a therapy class for Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.
The Anambra state government on Thursday, July 20, handed over 19-year-old Mmesoma, who forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, to a psychotherapist for three-month guidance and counselling.
The state commissioner for education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, confirmed this development at a press briefing in her office in Awka.
