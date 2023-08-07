The Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has engaged with Ndi Anambra in order to keep fit and stay strong

In an old video making round on the internet, the former CBN governor was seen on the street exercising

Governor Soludo, who was surrounded by armed men and a team of security personnel, did push-ups to the excitement of those around him

Anambra state, Awka - Asides leading one of the top southeast states, Governor Chukwuma Soludo also wants the people of his state to learn how to stay healthy.

Video of Governor Soludo doing push-ups surfaces online

A video of the exercising among residents in the state has generated reactions online.

The old video shared by a Twitter user Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ @AfamDeluxo has resulted in Nigerians questioning the action of the governor who was seen doing push-ups and having a good time with Ndi Anambra.

The Twitter user who shared the video captioned it:

"Governor Soludo delivering good governance to Ndi Anambra."

Nigerians react after watching video of Anambra Gov Soludo doing push-ups

The video of Soludo doing push-ups has generated reactions online. While some applauded him, others criticised him and noted they wouldn't vote for him for a second term in office.

Nigerians took to Twitter's comment section and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@realikennaobi tweeted:

"Interestingly impressive. He is the only politician in that can do this thus far."

@klintoncod tweeted:

"What is his head doing abeg?

@fopara03 tweeted:

"Wetin be this?

@AfamDeluxo tweeted:

"Dividends of democracy.

@firstladyshipPA tweeted:

"This is not a proper press-up, he is not going to gain anything from this, his full body not moving with his chest and arms

@Francismore_ tweeted:

"After all these press up, you still can’t press your way into second term. Wait for it."

@aai_austin tweeted:

"Solution nwa Mmgba-afor doing the most after alienating himself from the people with his pen and jealousy.

"He is looking for SOLUTION!

@KollinsKendi tweeted:

"If you like do pick pin, second term you no go see."

JAMB saga: Soludo hands over Mmesoma to psychotherapist for 3-months counseling

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has approved a therapy class for Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

The Anambra state government on Thursday, July 20, handed over 19-year-old Mmesoma, who forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, to a psychotherapist for three-month guidance and counselling.

The state commissioner for education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, confirmed this development at a press briefing in her office in Awka.

