Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s recent encounter with fans has left many netizens gushing

A video trended online showing the moment the fans started to sing for Tiwa after bumping into her in a hotel lobby

Tiwa Savage’s reaction to the singing fans melted many hearts online as they all shared their thoughts

Much loved Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was recently treated to a lovely surprise from fans who bumped into her in a hotel lobby.

In a video posted on Instagram by @thecontentlovers and spotted by Legit.ng, the group of fans were seen singing for Tiwa Savage after spotting her at a hotel.

The music star was seen walking on the lobby with her team when the group of fans broke into a beautiful rendition of her hit song, Somebody’s Son.

Sweet video trends of fans singing to Tiwa Savage in hotel lobby. Photos: @tiwasavage, @thecontentlovers

Source: Instagram

Tiwa was all smiles after she realised what was happening and she stopped walking and stood in front of the singers to acknowledge their show of love to her. The music star was no doubt touched seeing as she was all smiles.

After the fans were done singing, the video also captured Tiwa Savage clapping for them and also bowing to their performance.

See the video below:

Reactions as fans sing for Tiwa Savage in hotel lobby

The video of Tiwa Savage’s heartwarming encounter with her fans raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. A number of them were touched by the kind gesture. Read some of their reactions below:

pink.lips.balm:

“Aww .. this is how I will sing when I see Portable.”

officialkorope:

“So sweet a voice.”

obi_teddy_official:

“See voice.”

chinistarh:

“This is beautiful.”

itz_paulowhite:

“Beautiful.”

call_mi_vcee:

“This is lovely .”

lightjoint_electrik:

“Sweet voice.”

shortlet_byvicky:

“❤️ this is beautiful to watch.”

Tiwa Savage says she needs private jet

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is very particular about her looks, so much so that she has no qualms about travelling with over 10 pieces of luggage for a performance.

Recall that the Water & Garri music star performed at the coronation of King Charles III on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

With the performance done and delivered, the singer jetted off to yet another destination and shared a glimpse of her travel situation with fans. In the video, the singer showed a lineup of luggage which were a total of 14. According to her, she needs a private jet.

Source: Legit.ng