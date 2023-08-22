Talented Nigerian fast-rising artist Spyro spoke about his understanding of why many ladies are single in this era

The Who's You Guy hitmaker revealed that a woman's social media account says about the kind of thing she desires from the opposite sex

Spyro went on to explain that a man would rather have his woman shake her bum in private than on the streets of Instagram

Nigerian fast-rising singer Spyro has taken a hot swipe at single ladies and what they exhibit on social media.

The Who's Your Guy hitmaker gave out reasons so many ladies are single in this era, pointing out how they present themselves on social media.

Who's You Guy hitmaker Spyro advises ladies Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

He noted that a decent guy can tell who a wife's material is by the presentation of a lady's social media account.

He revealed that no man would want to marry a lady who displays most of her private contours on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During his appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Spyro also disclosed that it's safe to dress how one wants to be addressed.

See his video below

Spyro's disclosure causes buzz

Legit.ng captured reactions to Spyra's utterances. See them below:

susan_kprowe:

"Wait I want to get it clearly here, so bcos I cover my body on my page means I’m a good person?? I hope he hard about the story of the pastor that slept with a woman and she died in the hotel?? Don’t be quick to judge ladies by their pic or what’s so ever. 30 isn’t old it’s bcos most of us are rushing into marriages when we aren’t even stable to do so. That’s why there’s so much high rate of divorce now."

spotlite_productions:

"These two ladies won’t man speak facts. They keep interrupting like . Can y’all just listen."

olatunjilowo:

"You've spoken well but Oloshos in the comment section won't agree."

kinglemuel99:

"Something that makes you uncomfortable always adjusting your clothes every 5sec then tell me what’s the comfort u girls are saying?

"If you think ur ok that way leave it na let the public be looking at it since you don’t have shame again."

acekid_00:

"Bro shut up , everyone on earth has his or her choice."

Spryo proposes marriage to US actress Meagan Good

Spyro made headlines after he slid into the Instagram DM of popular American actress, Meagan Good.

The music star, who is well known for his Who’s Your Guy song, was seen camping in the DM of the movie star as he expressed his admiration for her.

In a screenshot of the chat that was posted on Instagram by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, Spyro was seen telling Meagan in a message he sent to her in 2021 that he hopes to meet her one day. In a more recent message, he proposed marriage to her.

Source: Legit.ng