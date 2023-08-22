Nollywood actor Charles Okocha loves to show off his children, especially his daughter, on social media

The movie star, known for hyping and speaking in a funny foreign accent, gushed over his daughter as he took her shopping for school

The actor's daughter, who is used to his antics, looked bored and uninterested as he accompanied her to the mall and tried to help her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Okocha loves his daughter Mercy and doesn't hesitate to show it in numerous videos.

The actor, known for his hilarious foreign accent, turned into a hypeman as he recently went shopping with Mercy.

Charles Okocha shares a video as he takes his daughter shopping Photo credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

At different times in the video, the actor stopped his daughter, held her and reminded her of how adorable and phenomenal she was.

The highlight of the video was Mercy's lack of interest in her father's drama. She simply frowned her face and went on pushing her trolley.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From indications, the actor picked up his daughter from school to take her shopping as she was wearing what students call a hostel uniform.

Okocha captioned the video:

"MY PHENOMENAL @mercy__okocha Nothing is too much for you lil mama❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Charles Okocha's video

The video sparked hilarious reactions as most people noted that the actor's daughter was tired of his elaborate drama.

Read the comments sighted below:

mimilake7474:

"The girl go say , GOD, WHICH KIND PHENOMENAL NOISE MAKER YOU GIVE ME AS PAPA SO??"

enosenty1:

"Seniors go gree punish her so? Them go say “Leave her o, her papa na Igwe 2pac, e get craze o”."

aphricanace:

" If this girl see you heading her way in her next life to pick her as your pikin again, she go run the opposite way "

j.manufor:

"Charles got to be one of the best dads a girl can ever wish for! At the same time one of the most embarrassing one❤️"

quinade00:

"Na children Dey disturb parent, na u Dey disturb ur own children "

jemappellechandon:

"Phenomenal Dad will do anything for his phenomenal Daura ! Cheee."

upeleofficial:

"This girl is tired of her father but , there's no way out."

Charles Okocha fights Bolanle Ninalowo

There was a clash of accents and a show of power in skit maker Mr Macaroni's video featuring actors Charles Okocha and Bolanle Ninalowo.

In the hilarious clip, Macaroni's on-screen wife, Mummy Wa, was being harassed by Okocha, who fancied her. He tried to get her to go with him as he spoke in a hilarious American accent

Ninalowo jumped into the scene and saved the woman, but not before several minutes of back-and-forth accent battle with Okocha, who ran away from a physical fight with the muscular actor.

Source: Legit.ng