Rapper Eldee recently opened up on how he was scammed by Dr Akintoye Akindele and lost millions of naira in the process

Eldee revealed he had to leave the country due to the fake investments as he explained how the schemes work

The rapper's revelation about Akintoye and their dealings comes weeks after he was arrested for alleged fraud

Veteran rapper Eldee is in the news after he recounted his experience with some scammers in Nigeria.

Eldee, who was a guest on Teju Babyface's King of Talks podcast, revealed he left the country after being scammed by fake investors, losing millions in the process.

Eldee shares how he was scammed. Credit: @eldeethedon @drakintoyecfa

Source: Instagram

Sharing his story, the rapper revealed how Akintoye Akindele introduced him to a deal which involved investing money in his music.

“What happened was that, Shayman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is to look for businesses to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios," Eldee said.

Eldee, who was the face of the brand, revealed that several times he had to help investors save face by making payments from his personal account.

However, after nine months, Eldee realised he was being scammed and had to pull the plug.

The rapper also shared how the scheme operates to prevent others from falling for similar scams.

Watch his video below:

Eldee's conversation with Teju Babyface comes days after Guardian reported Akintoye was arrested for alleged fraud.

Netizens react to Eldee's revelation

See some of the comments below:

choplifekitchenlagos:

"And recently got married secretly…….na God save me from investing with this man’s company."

ksolo_hitz:

"Don’t envy a lifestyle you know nothing about on sm. I don miss eldee music o."

sommies_thrift:

"@ darky chocolate your sugar papa turn husband ti cast. Instead of you to chop and run you go marry him. Get ready to sell your birkins."

victorious_stitches:

"If I see how some guys dey spend money. I go dey question myself. Go sharaton and some big hotels in Abuja."

sheriffquadry:

"Too many unexplained wealth built on blood and sweat of others. Too much lose moneys in naija."

