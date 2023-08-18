Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Muka Ray’s children recently went on vacation to London

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of photos and videos of his kids abroad

The lovely snaps drew a series of reactions from netizens who shared their interesting thoughts online

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Muka Ray’s children have left the shores of Nigeria behind as they went on vacation abroad.

The much loved movie star revealed this news to fans when she shared snaps of his kids outside the country.

Fans react to photos of actor Muka Ray's children vacationing in London. Photos: @mukarayofficial

In the photos, Muka Ray’s kids were seen decked in lovely outfits at the airport as they held onto their travelling boxes. More snaps showed them walking on the streets of London and enjoying the scenery.

Taking to the caption of the post, the movie star gushed over his lovely children as he told them to enjoy their summer.

He wrote:

“My LOVELY children❤️❤️❤️ Vacation Vibes ENJOY YOURSELVES #summertime #summer #summervibes #vacationmode.”

See his post below:

Reactions to photos, videos as Muka Ray’s kids vacation in London

Read what some social media users had to say to the photos of Muka Ray’s children’s vacation in London below:

adekanyedamilola:

“The one in the middle is grandma carbon copy, mama ray.”

realyinkaquadri:

“Enjoy your holiday children .”

billyque_b:

“God bless them all .”

bestlawrence9:

“❤️❤️❤️ lovely family enjoy your holiday safe trip.”

titilayo_ruqoyah:

“Awon omo honorable ❤️.”

arabian_planet01:

“God bless you ❤️.”

