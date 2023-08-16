Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has shared an adorable video of his daughter’s display while missing him

In the heartwarming clip, the toddler was seen kissing his photo while calling him ‘dada’ to the joy of fans

A number of netizens reacted to the adorable video of Uchenba’s daughter and noted that she was raised with love

Popular Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba’s daughter has left many fans in their feelings with her cute display.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of what his daughter did as she missed him while he was away from home.

Actor Williams Uchemba's daughter kisses his photo. Photos: @williamsuchemba

The video showed the toddler standing in front of a picture of her father, and she kept on calling ‘dada’ as she bent down to give him kisses on the face.

At one point, the little girl also called on her mother to see her dada in the photo before continuing to give him more kisses.

See the adorable video below:

Reactions to Williams Uchemba’s daughter’s cute display

The heartwarming video of Williams Uchemba’s daughter kissing his photo while missing him touched many netizens, and a number of them dropped emotional reactions. Read some of them below:

addict4.fitness:

“The proud side chick, that Lives rent free with you, eats your food and you have no choice than to help her call your husband when she misses him so much . Daughters and their fathers . Mtcheww.”

layemmieshugar:

“Awww!! This is so so beautiful to watch. The most beautiful thing on internet today! I keep smiling sheepishly. But come to think of it, all these baby girls will just come and steal someone’s man awayYou’ll now be sharing your man with your little girl . After carrying her for 9 months, she go still choose the papa over the mama, very mean little humans .”

veronicasdaughter:

“Na dem The Mama dey laugh cos she thinks it's cute. Just wait small. This is the shege I'm.seeing wit full grown man, falling helplessly in love (rubbish) wit a 2yr husband snatcher I don dey single laidis.”

oyimatology:

“Proof of the kind of sweet dad that you are. You no need explain, you get evidence.”

lifewithchidimma:

“You could feel love in this child…. She sees love and affection daily! The best gift you can ever give your children is a healthy marriage ! The gift of what they see you both do!”

ibehjuan:

“Williams is obviously involved in her life too much that she recognises his absence ❤️.”

call_me_heartie:

“Dis baby don dey follow her mama dey drag her husband ohhhh daddy’s sidekick .”

drakin_williams:

“This is so lovely to watch. Grow in grace little princess.”

Williams Uchemba unveils daughter's face as she clocks 1

It was a special day for Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his household as his first child and daughter clocked one year old.

After months of hiding her face from the public, Uchemba finally shared some cute pictures of her to celebrate her big day.

In a statement, Uchemba revealed how he knew his first child would be a girl when he was 17, adding that he was instructed not to reveal her face.

