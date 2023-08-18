Young Nigerian TikTok Ego Okoye who Eniola Badmus arrested, recounted what happened to her in prison

Recall that she was arrested for a slanderous charge against actress Eniola Badmus and detained in prison until paying a fine for her freedom

The lady recently revealed in a video she posted on social media that she was gang beaten in prison by more than six people

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nwakaego Okoye, a Nigerian Tiktoker convicted of trolling Eniola Badmus, has narrated her horrible prison experience.

Legit.ng reported that Okoye was imprisoned for three years for defaming Badmus.

TikToker arrested by Eniola Badmus narrates prison ordeal Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

After her remorse, the criminal was offered a N150,000 fine instead of prison time.

Okoye was convicted after pleading guilty to two cyberstalking counts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a new update, Okoye reported to her fans that she was gang-beaten in prison by more than six people.

She also said she lost count of how many times she was battered and has been on medical treatment since her release.

See her video below

Eniola Badmus' offender video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the TikToker's assertions.

See them below:

realmcfish:

"Walahi person wey arrest u nice ."

emasgram_:

"She don dee run her mouth again ."

ladyque_1:

"The person that bailed her should be arrested."

jmamajay:

"They heated the English out of her…. One would think after that she won’t set ring light again but baby girl is a Native goat."

making_memories_with:

"Her lawyer should have made the defence of insanity because this lady is clearly not well."

kelvin_umeh:

"I’ve never seen such a human just looking for trouble from all angles to finish herself."

seunobajolu:

"This auntie is so intoxicated by social media clout that she still hasn’t learnt her lesson. Round 2 dey come, just continue."

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation is not a crime that necessitates an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng