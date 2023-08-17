A Nigerian lady's attempt to break a Guinness World Record has affected her love life as her lover took back his engagement ring

According to the lady who was going for a 168-hour indoor-thon, he said she embarrassed him on social media

Her engagement call off announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media as people knocked her still

Funmi Ojelade, the Nigerian lady who announced weeks back that she was doing a 168-hour indoor-thon has cried out that her boyfriend dumped her.

Funmi said he took back the engagement ring he gave her, saying she embarrassed him with her data plea on social media.

Funmi Ojelade said her boyfriend dumped her. Photo Credit: @omogeshandy1

Source: TikTok

Recall that Funmi, who started her indoor-thon on July 15, had weeks back appealed to netizens, saying she already exhausted the 2.5GB she subscribed for.

Sharing news stories some media organisations made from her indoor-thon, Funmi lamented over being dumped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Why me help me beg him oooo," she wrote as she begged netizens.

Her post was still greeted with criticism, with some tagging her a clout chaser.

Funmi Ojelade's predicament stirs reactions

doxy said:

"Omor ppl get mind Dey post everything wey Dey do them ooo you con finally marry you husband go con Dey see your previous posts."

THRIFTBYTIFE said:

"Big shoutout to my family members both nuclear and extended family…you all are real MVP…imagine make Una just Dey embarrass Una self smh."

Pablö_ÖG said:

"U did it. instead of dreaming it . U made it happen. U did want is bitten you inside of u & believe is not a crime."

Ask of oboyse said:

''Why no do brokeup-thon indoor-thon na another record be that."

Asher Great said:

"Just like Dammy, this was bad publicity."

Lucid said:

"You wan break record buh later break your heart by yourself."

Ayomi said:

"You did beg athon not indoor athon.

"Na why he collect am back."

Faith said:

"My own be say they give u the award???? abi u just go rest for house con waste money join."

Man calls off wedding over girlfriend's demand for expensive wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had called off his wedding because his girlfriend demanded an expensive marriage.

The man told his story in an anonymous text message sent to a Twitter influencer, Wizarab. The man explained that the lady demanded an elaborate wedding that would have seen him spend N17 million.

He said he was not ready to spend such an amount on a wedding as it amounts to waste. He, therefore, dumped the fiance and relocated to Singapore without her.

Source: Legit.ng