Actress Ini Edo has continued to share special moments with her beautiful daughter Light

The movie star, who is currently on vacation, was all smiles as she shared cute pictures of them stepping out in style

Ini Edo's pictures have left her colleagues, fans and followers gushing as many hailed the mother and daughter

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo, who is currently out of the country, has been sharing some beautiful mother-and-daughter moments as she bonds with her baby girl, Light.

In the latest post via her official Instagram page, Ini Edo shared some stunning pictures of herself alongside her daughter.

Ini Edo and her daughter are on vacation. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Twitter

The thespian accompanied the pictures with a caption that read: "We are outside."

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Celebrities, fans gush as Ini Edo and daughter step out in style

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the pictures as many, including celebrities, applauded the mother and daughter. However, some netizens queried Ini Edo about her BBL.

See some of their comments below:

ikogbonna:

"Based on queen and princess movement ❤️."

missglosh

"Why is she growing soo fast."

mabelfrancis_:

"The yansh no gree stay one place ni."

brightstankovic:

"This your nash is not nashing ooo,its 2 much naaa."

nerry_b_:

"U for nor do nyash."

johnhickeyhackneyatg:

"Bbl no good ..its looks like a nappy."

worldwidefederation:

"Madam, why you follow do am? What did you gain?"

nkhopeeze:

"Pls ini how do I get this your back. It’s a honest question.. I am serious."

tomisinteniola:

"Na outside country una dey no outside Nigeria."

officialeddiejoey:

"This Light go enjoy ehn even enjoyment go tire am."

derikndlovu:

"You are that God… You are that Spirit… You are that Energy… You are that Light within Light☀️☀️☀️."

acelady_luck:

"They said nobody is perfect but then I saw this and said they are all wrong,because u mama u are perfect perfection ❤️."

naza_aku1:

"Awww finally we are seeing ur baby’s face she’s so adorable."

Tonto Dikeh calls out Ini Edo and D'banj for being stingy

Legit.ng reported that actress Tonto Dikeh left many talking as she boldly dragged her colleague Ini Edo and singer D’banj, who she called stingy folks.

In an Instagram post, which she has now deleted, Tonto asserted that D'banj is not supportive as she advised the singer's friends not to have high expectations from him.

According to the mother of one, D'banj and Ini Edo are extremely stingy individuals, as she advised people against seeking assistance from the duo.

Source: Legit.ng