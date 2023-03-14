Ronke Oshodi Oke has finally responded to the trolls who have camped on her page, using her weight loss to insult her

The actress revealed that she didn't lose weight because of promoted tea or herbs as she has been battling issues healthwise

Urging people to be a little kinder, Ronke added that if she would age, it wouldn't happen in six months

Popular Yoruba actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has hinted in a video she made to address trolls that she has been battling an undisclosed ailment.

In the video on her page, the movie star addressed claims that she has been losing weight with Speedy weight loss, a popular brand quite a number of celebrities endorse.

Ronke Oshodi Oke addresses trolls Photo credit: @ronkeoshodioke

The actress added that what has sucked weight from her body is between her and God, and if she prays that her trolls be afflicted with such, they won't come out still looking good like her.

Ronke also added that a lot of people had no idea what she was going through because she did not come online to solicit funds.

She then urged people to unfollow her instead of spewing hate on her page, forgetting that everyone goes through issues in life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ronke Oshodi Oke's video

jayeola_monje:

"We bless God for life darling."

vivian.queen.733:

"Yes, I said it dat mama has issue wit her health, I pray for u today dat d lord will heal u ijn."

3teeseventpalace:

"You are still there minding these people? My darling dearest sis, they’re nobody in your life o. Continue to enjoy God’s unending joy."

dolfash:

"As a matter of fact anybody with sense would have figured out you were obviously going through something but no they must sha troll ni. May God heal you completely ma"

hammed4581:

"Too everyone of us going through what we can't tell people ,may God sustain us."

omo_adewuyi:

"Aunty Ronkes skin too sweet sha. She clean pa. I saw her a long time ago though at passport office Alausa."

thatyorubachic:

"God will restore your health ma... dem go dey throw their nose in wetin no concern dem."

