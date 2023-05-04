Veteran Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke has taken to social media to cry out after her daughter as poisoned in the university

According to the movie star, bleach was poured into her daughter’s water bottle and she drank from it unknowingly

The actress explained that it took three hospitals for her daughter to be revived after she was poisoned at her private university

Popular Nigerian actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has caused a huge buzz on social media after she cried out about her daughter getting poisoned in school.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where she explained how her daughter, Jummy’s water bottle was poisoned with bleach.

According to Ronke, she got a call around 3:45 am that her daughter, Jummy, drank Hypo bleach so she rushed down to her daughter’s school to meet her at the hospital where she was admitted and saw that her child was no longer herself.

Video as actress Ronke Oshodi Oke cries out after daughter was poisoned with bleach in her private university. Photos: @ronkeoshodioke

Explaining further, the actress added that someone who might have either been her roommate or her friends, had added Hypo bleach to her daughter’s water bottle with the intention to kill her.

In her words:

“Maybe her roommate, maybe her friends deliberately poured Hypo in the water she drank, they wanted to kill her.”

Ronke said that the water bottle had a straw and around 3am, her daughter just picked the bottle and drank from it, not knowing that someone had already added Hypo bleach to it and covered it tight.

Not stopping there, the movie star issued a strong warning to the school and noted that she intentionally did not mention the name. According to her, it is not a public university but a private one.

She said:

“I’m warning the school for the last time, this is the first and the last time. I know the people in the school will see this video. If anything like this happens to my daughter again…hm! I have just two children, God blessed me with just two. If something like this happens to my child again, I won’t take it lightly. I don’t want to mention the school’s name so it doesn’t look like I’m problematic.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Ronke Oshodi Oke cries out about daughter getting poisoned in school

It did not take long for Ronke Oshodi Oke’s video to go viral on social media and it sparked a series of mixed reactions. Many netizens advised her to take up the case immediately and make sure those responsible were punished. Read some of the comments below:

Supplementsforagelesskin:

“U better remove her while u can still see her alive, second chance bawo..God forbid if something more bad happens.”

officialahmedgram:

“First and the last time? If it happens again??? Death wey suppose kill person if e remove person cap. Person no suppose run? You say make e try am again. ”

ayoplenty:

“People are saying take her away from school as if it is primary or secondary school. Did you want her to start all over again? Or u will pay the bills.they should be warn and the girl in question will be extra careful too.”

eliword2:

“You born only two and you still give second chance?? Dey play”

larry.osh:

“Madam you don’t know the gravity of what you are taking with levity hand… what if it had gone the other way round , then you will cry out that Nigerians should come to your rescue Abi, we need to learn how to do the right thing so as to live in a sane society…Everybody should be responsible for his/her action.. That’s attempted murder if it does not read meaning to you…Human life is not what you tour with and we should value it in all its entirety…”

thefirstladyomorewa:

“Ha …Olorun gba mi..this world is soo wicked ,cruelty everywhere ..you can just imagine this horrible act .. the school needs to do better and make sure they don’t go scot free”

abidemiofficiall:

“Please take action now don't wait for the last time, last time might be too late this is a child we are talking about”

kharmzy:

“Maybe the daughter is not paying School fees Cos of her mum’s influence Cos I don’t understand why you are covering up for the school.”

ibukun_14:

“Second chance for attempted murder case??? IT SHOULD BE TAKEN UP”

annabell_obi:

“Unfriendly friends....that's why I hardly keep friends.”

avediamond:

“The enemy is most times closer than we think”

loretta_etor:

“Na who never see something for friend hand Dey get bestie, thank God she survived ”

avediamond:

“I’m glad she’s safe now. Beware of frenemies”

gracious.gracie:

“That's a crime madam! You should be suing the school or the perpetrators? Juvenile prison dey now.... Ha! Una dey condone danger o…”

