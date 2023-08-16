Well-known Nigerian influencer Pamilerin was more than pleased to receive an unexpected monetary gift from Afropop star Adekunle Gold

The social media celebrity narrated how surprised he was to get the alert sent to him by the Five Star crooner

He revealed that he woke up in the morning to discover that the singer had voluntarily sent him the sum of N250,000

Popular Nigerian Influencer, Pamilerin, was recently appreciated by top musician Adekunle Gold.

The singer decided to send money randomly, after which the social media personality took to X, formerly Twitter, to share receipts received.

Pamilerin gets stunned by Adekunle Gold's monetary gift @UnclePamilerin @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Pamilerin revealed that the musician sent him the monetary gift without his consent and that he was surprised to wake up to see the sum of 250,000 sent to his account courtesy of the Five Star crooner

Sharing a picture of screenshot, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

""He will wake up and send me money unprovoked without saying a word "

In another post, he wrote:

"How do I explain that Tio Tequila is Almoruf. That Daddy Deja is Almoruf. E no dey give"

See his post post

Singer Adekunle's gift to Pamilerin causes stir

Legit.ng complied some reactions from netizens reactions below:

@MensahEstherOmo:

"God bless them greatly uncle mi."

@ManLikeLight_:

"I never see your amount of money before."

@iam__temmyy:

"Where una dey see this kain friends."

@_olons:

"You sef, send am to another person unprovoked."

@Dr_Pharouk:

"Omo who dey bless me like this now. Hod send my helpers to me o."

@oliere3:

"Abeg, give me papa Deja my number."

@andrewwere:

"God of this kind of friend or brother, locate me."

Adekunle Gold gets wife brand new Mercedes Benz

In other news, Adekunle Gold delighted his wife, Simi Kosoko, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

The singer announced it on his Instagram page with a brief video depicting his wife's ecstatic expression.

The sweet clip shared by the Five Star crooner showed when his beloved wife knelt down to accept the luxury gift from him.

Adekunle Gold brags with his music band

Popular Nigerian musician Adekunle Kosoko, best known as Adekunle Gold, spoke highly about about his music band being the finest in the world.

The Afropop star boasted about his stagemanship in a recent interview with Tataki.

Adekunle Gold further claimed that his tracks are relatable to his audience because they are based on actual events

Source: Legit.ng