Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, Mr Macaroni, Kie Kie and a host of other celebrities have got people talking online as they invoke childhood memories with a project they are hosting for charity

Guinness World Record holder and chef Hilda recently took to her page to announce that she is set to host an All-Star Inter-house sport for Nigerian celebrities

In the post shared on her page, the celebrity chef revealed that she and her colleague Mr Macaroni are on the same team, Red House, and her bestie Enioluwa is on Blue House

Famous Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has gotten people talking online with a post she shared on her page that seems to have brought back a flood of memories for many.

The content creator in her post announced that she is set to house a celebrity Inter-House sports game meant to raise charity funds.

Photos of Nigerian celebrities joining celebrity Chef Hilda Baci for the all-star inter-house sports game to raise funds for charity. Photo credit: @hildabaci

In the online post, Hilda revealed that she's in Red House along with ace skit maker Mr Macaroni. Other celebs seen in the trending post include Hilda's close pal Enioluwa, BBNaija's Beauty Tukura, Jemima Osunde, Shank comics, Kie Kie, Ehiz and BBNaija's Saga.

See Hilda Baci's post announcing her All-Star celebrity Inter-house sport games:

See how netizens reacted to Hilda Baci's celebrity all-star Inter-house sport games

@mrmacaroni1:

"You are doing well my dia."

@kie_kie__:

"Yellow house for the winnnnn."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Blue House For The win! Anyway, we are choosing humility as our watchword, so no shouting!"

@remoteworkmum:

"The Land is GREEN."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Red house all the way!!!!!!"

@amara_shuga:

"Seem like you probably missing out if you don’t live in Lagos , it’s feels like it."

@de_doxa.001:

"With due respect @hildabaci is YELLOW mama…@aproko_doctor that man and my health are monitoring each other, @kie_kie__ is my iya❤️and @shankcomics is the werey I always want to see happy in other to make me happy but good luck to all the houses cos is hard to choose ooo."

@beatrice_konadu1:

"Is that my Shukura? Anything wey @beautytukura dey inside I support am with my full chest⚓️❤️. Team Green oya gather here."

Hilda Baci pens a sweet note to her mum as she adds a new age

Famous Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has sparked reactions online with a passionate post she shared on her page to celebrate her mum, Lynda Ndukwe Baci, on her birthday.

The celebrity chef, in a post shared on her Instagram page, showered encomium on her mother while hailing her for being an exceptional woman who gave her all to raise and support all of her kids with endless love.

In her emotional post, Hilda described her mum as an angel who would give anything to make her kids happy.

