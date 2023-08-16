Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has left quite an emotional post on her page as she celebrates her mum, Lynda Ndukwe Baci, as she turns a year older

Hilda, in her post celebrating her mum described her as a blessing to her life, who showed nothing but endless love and support to her

The celebrity chef even took it a notch higher, calling her an angel who brought her into this world

Famous Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has sparked reactions online with a passionate post she shared on her page to celebrate her mum, Lynda Ndukwe Baci, on her birthday.

The celebrity chef, in a post shared on her Instagram page, showered encomium on her mother while hailing her for being an exceptional woman who gave her all to raise and support all of her kids with endless love.

Photos shared online by Hilda Baci to celebrate her mum on her birthday. Photo credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In her emotional post, Hilda described her mum as an angel who would give anything to make her kids happy.

Read in Hilda's words what she wrote about her mum as she celebrates her birthday:

"The Angel that brought me into this world my mother you are a blessing to me and your many children you love unconditionally you support whole heartedly you pray endlessly I’m proud to call you mum I love you Happy Birthday mummy."

See Hilda's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Hilda Baci's post celebrating her mum's birthday

@kie_kie__"

"Happy birthday mummy."

@goodiesculinary:

"Happy birthday Yummy Mummy ❤️ May God bless you."

@lydias.treat:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY HILDA BLESSED ARE YOU AMONG WOMEN."

@discounted.gifts:

"Happy Birthday Mother Of Many Nations❤️ May This New Year Exceed Your Expectations And Cause You To Rejoice Evermore."

@sophisticated__ella:

"Happy birthday mommy Guinness world record holder."

@quin_phoebe:

"Now we know where all the beauty is coming form..... Happy birthday Ma."

@___leyii__d1st:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Ma'am❤️ Your children shall call Blessed."

@_sofia_moka:

"Happy birthday mummy Hilda mummy wey Sabi y'all should bring your children to Madonna."

@jenni_frank:

"Happy Birthday Mummy ."

@__nsisong:

"Mummy is my birthday mate… happy birthday to you mama.. God bless and keep you longer than you would imagine."

Source: Legit.ng