Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe trends online after a clip of her getting surrounded by a horde of cameramen and women at an event went viral

In the clip, the movie looked visibly bemused and was heard being hailed by the Paparazzi with several calling her Haija Meenah

At some point, Mercy Aigbe couldn't help but respond to calls and took time to correct the paparazzi's telling them to call her Expensive Alhaja instead

A trending clip of famous Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has stirred attention online. In the viral video, the film star shared her shock at how a group of Paparazzis hounded her during a recent event in Lagos.

In the trending video, a horde of local Paparazzis hounded the actress with different praises, chants and street slangs as she entered an event venue in Lagos.

Clip of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her hubby, Kazeem Adeoti attending a party together in Lagos. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

We could hear in the viral clip as some hailed the actress with her new Islamic name.

However, the movie star quickly corrected the Paparazzi, noting that instead of being called Haija Meenah, she would prefer to be called "Expensive Alhaja."

This is all coming months after Mercy Aigbe returned from her first holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Paparazzi's hounding Mercy Aigbe at an event

@ch.iamaka385:

"Do you repeat clothes at all, Expensive Alhaja."

@okojie_debbie:

"God I love the sound of that, expensive Alhaja."

@anonymous_yung_chase07:

"The expensive Alhaja for me."

@boluwatife5918:

"It is no longer Hajia Mina with the H."

@aderonke3245:

"The Queen and More......hajia Minah with the H......aya Kaz."

@hadiza_abiola:

"Na only werey no go like u."

@glorysmakeover:

"Very expensive alhaja no mind them haters. You make husband snatching look beautiful jare."

@odehqueen:

"Gorgeous mama."

Mercy Aigbe and her hubby trend as video of them at Owanbe goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe, trended online after a clip of her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, attending a wedding party in Lagos went viral.

The pair had somewhat been on a low-key after their February love fest vacation, leaving many in awe.

And some months back, she went on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim and taking up the name Haija Minnah.

Source: Legit.ng