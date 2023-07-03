Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, got many ladies drooling as she showcased her elder brother

The record-breaking chef behaved like a baby as her elder brother mouthed his song while playing with her

Many ladies gushed over the physical look of her elder sibling and wondered if he is single, others complimented Hilda's simple appearance

Chef Hilda Baci has sent netizens into a frenzy as she showed off her elder brother named Gillian Baci.

In a clip she posted on TikTok, the Guinness World Record holder was joined on the scene by Gillian as his song Letting Go played in the background.

Hilda Baci and her elder brother, Gillian, got many gushing. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

Hilda behaved like a baby as her brother cheered her up while mouthing the lyrics of his song.

Hilda revealed that he is actually her friend and would still be one if they were not siblings. The young lady eventually broke into a smile as the video neared its ending.

Many ladies focused on her brother, who is a singer, wondering if he has a girlfriend. Some hailed her simple look.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Hilda and Gillian Baci's video

estherasuquo972 said:

"Hilda I love you so much.

"You are really an inspiration."

Princess Michelle Paul said:

"Love the hairstylePlease can u do a closeup video of it?"

DOLLAR BLAQ$TY said:

"Hilda stop doing makeup you beautiful stop it you are so beautiful with your face like this."

Queen diva said:

"Is ur brother single ? ☺️☺️☺️his cute."

Prettyleepee said:

"I keep loving this lady everyday shabi bayi u no go like send me hrts too."

Zabel said:

"I love how simple you can be , it’s actually classy for me see your neat weave now."

user1171176457403pecuzy said:

"Please is your brother single?

"Forget I sabi cook ooo."

Titilopé said:

"Omg my auntie knows you from secondary school!!! You guys are mutuals, I was so happy to hear."

Hilda Baci shows off her loved ones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that chef Hilda Baci had showcased her loved ones online.

In a video on her Insta story, the restauranteur happily introduced her sister and aunt. She focused the camera on a lady seated on her right and introduced her name, saying she was her sister. The lady did a hand sign as she smiled for the camera.

Next, Hilda moved the camera to another lady seated with her mum and said that is her aunt. She added that she and her aunt her age mates.

Source: Legit.ng