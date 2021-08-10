A video of music superstar B-Red has stirred different reactions from members of the online community

The video captured the moment he took some time out to give a special shout-out to God for his comfortable lifestyle

Singer Davido couldn’t help but react to his cousin’s post as he also reposted the clip on his Instastory channel

Nigerian music star Adebayo Adeleke aka B-Red has taken a moment to quickly appreciate God for his position in life and all that he enjoys at the moment.

In a post shared on his Instastory channel, the singer explained that he had to give a special shout-out to the almighty.

Singer B-Red shares gratitude video.

This was followed by B-Red pointing out how his life has been filled with ‘sweetness’ and how he doesn’t want God to take it away any time soon.

In his words:

"This is a special shout-out to God, I will not stop serving you. I love you, God, please keep pushing me higher. Please God, I'm enjoying my life.

"Let my life be sweet every day. For all my investments I’m grateful God. All the show money, all the balling over the years. I’m grateful. I love you, Jesus."

Reacting to B-Red's post via his own Instastory, Davido reposted the clip with a caption that read:

"Mood."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react

The video of gratitude from B-Red stirred different reactions from people on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

domingo_loso said:

"In all honesty everyone has a story, not all that glitters is gold. In all things give thanks to God. May our stories be testimonies."

otl.black said:

"Growing up independently for a while without parental input helps shape humility and gratitude."

austinfame_ said:

"The thing is that, some rich parents don't lavish on their kids. They allow you go through some rough journey to understand value and what life ia all about. Not all rich kids had all the pleasure from their dad's wealth. I understand what this man is saying."

