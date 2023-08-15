A video showing rapper CDQ being involved in a car accident is currently trending on social media

The indigenous rapper, in a statement, revealed his car, a Mustang, was hit by another vehicle driving at night

He, however, revealed he has since been rushed to an undisclosed hospital as fans prayed for his speedy recovery

Nigerian indigenous rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, rapper CDQ has been making headlines over reports of him being involved in a terrible car accident.

This comes as a video of the rapper's car, a Mustang, in a total wreck went viral online.

Rapper CDQ shares video of his wrecked car after accident. Credit: @cdqolowo

Source: Instagram

CDQ, in a statement via his Snapshot, revealed his Mustang was hit by another vehicle while driving at night.

The rapper, who revealed he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos for medical treatment, stated he would have to buy a new car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“Someone hit me, and I had an accident tonight. I think my Mustang is write off. I need to buy another car now. Hopefully, I don’t get internal bleeding.”

Watch the viral video of CDQ's wrecked car

Fans express concerns for CDQ

Legit.ng captured some of the messages that trailed the video, see them below:

kikibakare:

"He would survive this in Jesus name."

radiogad:

"He will come out alive in Jesus name …. Untimely death is not our portion, like this comment if you believe ."

adelakuntufayl:

"The gift of going out and returning back safely is underestimated. May God continue to protect everyone!"

odcmedic:

"Fast cars and their numerous disadvantages... Get well soon champ."

deotheplug:

"Thank God for life @cdqolowo God still need you here, ITA LASHIWA seh ❤️."

mykel_smyth:

"Thank God he’s alive. Another day for the devil to fail."

shadow_mcfr:

"If you’ve never been in an accident you won’t understand how CDQ is feeling. I pray for healing on every part of his body."

CDQ dragged over comment on Asake's song

CDQ made it clear that he was bigger than hating anyone or joining hypocrisy in the music industry.

The rapper made this clear in a statement where he bragged about how he inspired everyone's favourite singer Asake who is into the street style of singing.

CDQ made the clarification after netizens dragged him for criticising Asake's new song, just like every other person did when the singer dropped the snippet.

Source: Legit.ng