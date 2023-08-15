Rapper CDQ Lands in Hospital After Ghastly Motor Accident, Video of His Wrecked Mustang Goes Viral
- A video showing rapper CDQ being involved in a car accident is currently trending on social media
- The indigenous rapper, in a statement, revealed his car, a Mustang, was hit by another vehicle driving at night
- He, however, revealed he has since been rushed to an undisclosed hospital as fans prayed for his speedy recovery
Nigerian indigenous rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, rapper CDQ has been making headlines over reports of him being involved in a terrible car accident.
This comes as a video of the rapper's car, a Mustang, in a total wreck went viral online.
CDQ, in a statement via his Snapshot, revealed his Mustang was hit by another vehicle while driving at night.
The rapper, who revealed he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos for medical treatment, stated he would have to buy a new car.
“I thank God it ended well”: Ex-presidential candidate Moghalu, wife get stuck in elevator, video emerges
He wrote:
“Someone hit me, and I had an accident tonight. I think my Mustang is write off. I need to buy another car now. Hopefully, I don’t get internal bleeding.”
Watch the viral video of CDQ's wrecked car
Fans express concerns for CDQ
Legit.ng captured some of the messages that trailed the video, see them below:
kikibakare:
"He would survive this in Jesus name."
radiogad:
"He will come out alive in Jesus name …. Untimely death is not our portion, like this comment if you believe ."
adelakuntufayl:
"The gift of going out and returning back safely is underestimated. May God continue to protect everyone!"
odcmedic:
"Fast cars and their numerous disadvantages... Get well soon champ."
deotheplug:
"Thank God for life @cdqolowo God still need you here, ITA LASHIWA seh ❤️."
mykel_smyth:
"Thank God he’s alive. Another day for the devil to fail."
shadow_mcfr:
"If you’ve never been in an accident you won’t understand how CDQ is feeling. I pray for healing on every part of his body."
