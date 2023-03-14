Popular Nigerian rapper CDQ has taken to social media to clear the air over his comment on Asake's new song

The rapper noted that he is too big to be hating on anyone as he inspired every Nigerian singer who sings street style

CDQ also added that all he did was drop a comment like every other person on Asake's new jam

CDQ has made it clear that he is bigger than hating on anyone or joining hypocrisy in the music industry.

The rapper made this clear in a statement where he bragged about how he inspired everyone's favourite singer who is into the street style of singing.

CDQ brags about his impact on the music industry Photo credit: @asakemusic/@cdqolowo/@#olamide

The biggest artiste in the category is Olamide Badoo, followed by Asake and many others.

CDQ made the clarification after netizens dragged him for criticising Asake's new song, just like every other person did when the singer dropped the snippet.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the statement

____dctygaxii____:

"Everybody get their own time , the time wey CDQ too dey reign all of una dey dance that time too oh, So everything na turn by turn."

bigibk__:

"Who’s CDQ??? Never heard of her before."

adorable___meee:

"CDQ wey em career need CPR dey talk."

_________star_boy_:

"CDQ no lie sha the song look alike but una know want talk truth... One pattern man no hating."

50_smallz:

"Normally this snippet sounds like Palazzo."

akindeleeyanmayweather:

"Person wey portable big pass like this for the industry."

dg01335

"CDQ didn’t lie, after lord of Ajasa na CDQ. kids who just started listening to music won’t understand."

Proud moment Asake performed Organise on Jimmy Fallon's show

Nigerian singer Asake scored yet another impressive feat after making an impressive debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

The YBNL artiste, who has been keeping a low profile since his last release, Yoga, got fans and supporters super excited with a beautiful performance.

Asake performed his hit track, Organise, off his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibes (MMWTV), and it was an opportunity for him to put his vocals on display.

