Nigerian rapper CDQ is in the mood of thanksgiving after he shared a video of him on a hospital bed

The rapper, who said he has never felt helpless in his life, added that at some point he thought he was dead

Netizens have since taken to social media to pen get-well messages to the rapper who is yet to share more details on what landed him on the hospital bed

Popular rapper CDQ is currently making headlines over a video which showed him on a hospital bed.

CDQ had taken to his Snapchat account to share the video of him in the intensive care unit (ICU) receiving drips as he expressed gratitude to God for keeping him alive.

The rapper in the caption of his post said at some point he thought he was dead.

In his words:

“Alhamdulilahi, I bless God for reviving me, I’ve never felt helpless in my life…Can’t thank u enough Oluwa… I though awo loooo like that this morning ni.”

As of the time of this report, the rapper is yet to reveal details of how he landed in a hospital bed.

See the video below:

Netizens pray for CDQ

See some of the messages below:

steph.anny__:

"You see Snapchat they must post there GWS."

mrgeorgia_:

"Get well soon. You are going to be at the kcee show."

toh_mee_cee:

"God will heal you IJN."

skoltprada_1:

"Alot happen this December mouth can't explain... speed recovery bro."

samuyiiguokundia:

"I wish you speedy recovery is God's name Amen."

habyke_27:

"My mind don skip , when I saw just in. ."

motionvibezz:

"It is well ❤️."

mimzgirlie:

"May God heal him IJN pls God, let the year end with only good news ."ure

olatilewami:

"It's the awo loo for me."

