Top Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo got fans laughing after he took to social media to complain about one of his daughters, Zoe

According to the music star, Zoe has started to wear his clothes and we went ahead to say they are now siblings

Timi Dakolo’s post amused a number of netizens as many of them showed support for Zoe for wearing his cloth

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, is once again in the news over his children and their funny antics.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared photos of himself and one of his daughters, Zoe, wearing the same piece of clothing.

Not stopping there, the music star went ahead to lament about how Zoe had started to wear his clothes. According to him, it’s all over.

Fans react as Timi Dakolo complains about daughter wearing his clothes. Photos: @timidakolo

Dakolo then joked that he and his daughter are now siblings and that he will start to bill her. He wrote:

“@zoedakolo can now wear my clothes,it’s all over. We are now sibling. We would be billing each other. We are siblings. #yardpeople.”

See his post below:

Fans laugh hard as Timi Dakolo laments about daughter wearing his clothes

Shortly after the music star shared his predicament on social media, a number of people seemed to be amused by it. Some of them trooped to his comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

sharonooja:

“Carry on queen Zoe we have your back wear all his clothes model .”

dudes_n_damzels:

“Sope Otilo...e don be for you.”

momentswithbreezy:

“And she wore it better….. how go you go wear person cloth con fine pass the owner .”

hmipropsandpinatas:

“She even rocked it better .”

ekpenokhiria:

“That means any new clothes you buy must be hidden.... but where u wan hide the clothes whey she nor go sef?? just buy one for yourself and another one for her..... #Yardtwins#.”

ebifrancis:

“Have you paid her for that cake she baked?”

Timi Dakolo's daughter asks him for N150k to go out

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, previously shared the funny actions of his children on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of three posted screenshots of a funny conversation he had with one of his daughters, Zoe.

In the chat, Zoe had asked for £150, about N150,000, to go out and have a good time. According to her, she wants to have fun.

