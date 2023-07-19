After months of hard work, Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola, has graduated with a Masters degree in international business

The singer shared the good news on his Instagram page and congratulated his wife for achieving her aim against all odds

Timi also congratulated himself as his wife's assistant and highlighted some of her complaints before getting her degree

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo is a proud husband, as his wife Busola now has another degree.

The Singer shared videos and photos from his wife's graduation from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

Timi Dakolo celebrates as his wife bags degree from UK university Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

An excited Timi Dakolo at the event cheered loudly as his wife walked up the stage to receive her certificate.

In his caption, the Iyawo Mi crooner congratulated his wife and noted that he would rest from her constant complaints.

He wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen,my first child has a master in international business. Congratulations love @busoladakolo , like play like play you did it. I can now rest from hearing Timi “your children are not letting me read “. I have deadline to meet. Why are you so calm when I am complaining about things. Zoe is throwing tantrums. Me and three kids ,is not easy Timi. You did it. As an assistance student, congratulations to me too. We did it. Take your "

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with the Dakolos

Congratulatory messages poured in for Timi Dakolo's wife as netizens commended her effort.

Read comments below:

kemikingsmakeup:

"Masters with 3 young kids in the UK!! Well done, massive congratulations "

powedeawujo:

"Congratulations Busbus"

tojuoluwatoyinboglobal:

"Aawwww! Bless! Congratulations mama! You did it! Greater heights ahead. Amen! Well done daddy! I think you are doing such a fantastic job with your family. God strengthen, uphold and reward you exceedingly."

gracylovegh1:

"Your wife must be very intelligent, Loughborough University is no beans! @timidakolo"

stannze:

"Awwwwww Congratulations @busoladakolo "

flakes_ff:

"I know first hand how tough adult education is, to now do it with three kids no be beans. You are the real MVP @busoladakolo Congratulations. Wishing you greater heights."

thenancynwosu:

"Awwwwww congratulations to her!!!!!! And you too! This is a whole lot of sacrifice. Congratulations!❤️"

