Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma is in the news after speaking on claims that she once dated musicians, Flavour and Kizz Daniel

During a recent interview, the Kedike crooner made it clear that she was not willing to speak on the subject

Chidinma’s response to the interviewer caused an online buzz, and many netizens made their guesses

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma, is back in the news over allegedly dating fellow music stars, Flavour and Kizz Daniel.

Recall that many years ago, rumours had made the rounds that the Kedike crooner got into relationships with both singers.

Singer Chidinma speaks on allegedly dating Flavour and Kizz Daniel. Photos: @chidinmaekile, @2niteflavour, @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Chidinma has now addressed the claims. She was recently a guest on Channels TV’s Rubbin Minds when the interviewer posed the question about the alleged relationship with both men to her.

The Kedike singer did not seem keen to speak on it, and when the interviewer asked:

“So they’re not true? You’ve never dated Flavour or Kizz Daniel?”

Chidinma replied:

“I wouldn’t even want to talk about that at all.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Chidinma Kedike addresses claims of dating Flavour and Kizz Daniel

The video snippet from the Chidinma interview soon made the rounds on social media and it raised a lot of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Nifty said Chidinma’s refusal to talk about it is the confirmation that she dated both men:

King said Chidinma taught the interviewer social skills with her comment:

Temi stated that Chidinma dated Kizz Daniel:

This tweep, Cruise, said Chidinma cannot lie:

Nedu is of the opinion that the female star indeed dated Flavour and Kizz Daniel:

