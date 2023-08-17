BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, recently complained about his co-star, CeeC, during his Diary Session

The reality show star lamented bitterly about how CeeC insults him, especially in front of other people

Whitemoney added that he is an Igbo man to the core, and he has two chieftaincy titles with another one on the way

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, has caused an online buzz over his complaints about his co-star, CeeC.

Just recently on the show, Whitemoney had his Diary Session and he complained bitterly to Big Brother about CeeC disrespecting him.

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner said CeeC insults him in the presence of other people who regard him with respect. Not stopping there, Whitemoney admitted that it bruises his ego.

Also during the Diary Session, he made it clear that he is an Igbo man to the core with two chieftaincy titles and another one on the way. He added that there are limits to the insults he can take.

According to Whitemoney, CeeC is always quick to use the ‘eff word’ on him when he would never use such words on her.

He said:

“You dey insult me for where everybody dey and most of the people wey dey there, they respect me but you go just fire me as woman, it brushes my ego. First of all, I’m an Igbo man to the core Enugu state 042. By the time I left this show in 2021, I was designated ‘The man who matched the grave of wealth’ title, and as of 2022, I collected my double chieftaincy title, ‘The Pride of Igbo land’ and the third one is one the way, ‘The pot that cooks money for God’, these are respected titles and I respect myself, there’s limit to insult that I can take, I will never use a eff word on you but any small thing she don give me ‘fxck you’, ‘shut the fxck up’!”

Reactions as Whitemoney complains about CeeC’s insults

Whitemoney’s complaints about CeeC insulting him soon became a topic of discussion on social media. Some netizens claimed he also taunts CeeC with her height, while others said he should not have come for BBNaija since he’s a chief.

mimi_sugar001:

“Go home please.. y’all are equals in the house, Igbo men and respect.. Mtchhew.”

i_am_val_d:

“Why you no just dey stay for palace with your kinsmen.”

chigolding:

“This guy was seriously trying to de-campaign Ceec. Tufiakwa. You complained to her about what you don't like and she said sorry. You always call her short and she never got angry with you about it. You said that she insulted you In Front of the whole house when you wanted to defend her from Uriel but till now you've not mentioned the insulting words she said to you. Nwokem let Ceec be.”

earthcraftbar_:

“Please everyone is equal in Biggie house. I don’t understand this respectable African man he is talking about. Stop using her weakness to drag her. Ceecee does not look for trouble. Her only fault is “emotional intelligence”.. of which over the past weeks we have seen her improvements. But you went from this humble guy to this, “i am a titled chief”.. you are losing fans o. I just say I should drop this here.”

xabelpower:

“Forget ibo man marra not everyone like insult I don't even take it frm anyone except we re very very close.....”

jeje9jablog:

“Whitemoney Oga no come Big Brother oooo... go enter Palace .”

Jo_an6ix:

“You should have respected yourself by not coming to the show .”

chinnyb_agho:

“I thought you ppl said respect is reciprocal. He respects everyone enough. So why shouldn't he be pained.”

Esthersky_77:

“U don’t know. Cece is a lady with no respecter or anyone. Untrained. Selfish. And w!cked. She has no respect for a man. Reason my Alex doesn’t want her around her. White money u ll be Aiit. Ignore her.”

Uriel reveals Whitemoney wanted to date her

Recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, is now making headlines after she spoke on the relationship between her and Whitemoney.

In a video making the rounds online, the reality show star revealed that Whitemoney actually wanted to date her outside of the house, but she refused.

Not stopping there, Uriel, the second housemate to be evicted, explained that despite knowing Whitemoney outside the house, he really disappointed her on the show. She explained that perhaps he underestimated her when it came to cooking because she was raised in London.

