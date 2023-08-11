Residents of Zaria, an ancient city in Kaduna State, have been thrown into a state of grief following a tragic incident on Friday, August 11

According to reports, the Central Mosque in Zaria collapsed on worshippers at about 4:00 pm while observing the Asr prayer

It was confirmed that four people died in the tragic incident, and several others were injured due to the collapse of the building

Kaduna, Zaria - At least four worshippers were killed while seven others sustained injuries when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed on Friday, August 11.

Confirming the incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, said the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4 pm when the incident occurred, Daily Trust reported.

Four persons were reported dead, and seven others were injured in the tragic incident. Photo Credit: @Kabir_Dillalai and @NFTfrea73507492

Source: Twitter

He said:

“We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday, and was planning to deploy team of civil engineers to effect repairs, when this unfortunate incident happened.”

Imam fix burial rites

While condoling the deceased’s family, the Emir directed that people pray outside the mosque pending the repairs.

The Emir directed that the funeral prayer of all the corpses will be observed today at 8.30 pm at the Emir’s palace.

Source: Legit.ng