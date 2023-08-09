Nigerian Afropop diva Simi and her beloved husband Adekunle Gold captured the hearts of netizens with one of their sweet videos

The Duduke crooner took time to briefly explain why one shouldn't marry their best friends as she shared her first-hand experience

In the clip that has since gone viral, Simi narrated how AG Baby jokingly insulted her as he got home to see her wearing her eyeglasses

Nigerian Afropop star Simi sparked reactions online with a video of herself having fun with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The talented songstress jokingly explained why marrying one's best friend wasn't advisable.

Simi advised against marrying one's best friend after her husband laughed at her. Credit: @sympysimi

In the video, Simi called the husband's attention, asking him to reveal the name he called her when he came home.

And to everyone's surprise, Adekunle Gold was bold enough to say that he called her "Ojiugo", teasing the eyeglasses she was wearing in their indigenous tongue.

Speaking further, the mother of one amusingly noted that it was a grave insult to her, saying it was one of the reasons one should not marry their best friend.

See the video below:

Simi's video sparks reactions

mr.commonsense_:

“Disrespect” is far better than abuse, violence, dishonor and even disvalue. So I prefer my wife calls me “big head” than me raising kids that I didn’t birth. Weldone Ogiugo! "

jasonsfoodsng:

"This is how hubby makes jest of my glasses too . It's not fair, we didn't ask for this, your babies caused it for us. Hubby calling me prof Ngozi okonjo-iweala."

oluwafadererami:

"If it’s not like this, I don’t want!!! Imagine being with someone that doesn’t allow you be yourself!! Behaving like father figure and very strict. God forbid in Jesus name ooo."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"These ones wee jus be using love to wunjure somebody’s eyes! Let this love go round plix ."

micheal___x:

"Whats marriage if you and ur spouse can’t catch cruise together both online and offline?"

