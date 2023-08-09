Popular cleric Pastor Genesis Oladele has shared the spiritual meaning behind D'banj's N2 million to a female trader

According to Pastor Genesis in a trending video, the woman got double for her trouble because of $1

The pastor's explanation has, however, stirred reactions from some netizens who criticised his thought

Popular Lagos-based cleric Pastor Oladele Genesis is making headlines over a trending video of him explaining the mystery behind D’banj’s N2 million cash gift to a female trader to his church members.

In the video, Oladele, who appeared to be inspiring his church members, said a trader who went viral after being asked what she would do if she won the $1 jackpot got double for her trouble.

Pastor Genesis said the female trader got double for her trouble from D'banj. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @cccgenesisglobal

Source: Instagram

Pastor Genesis explained:

“Let me tell you the mystery of $1. One person went to the market and met one woman among many women. The person asked that woman what she would do with $1 and she said what she would do with it. Through that, she met D’banj and gave her one million for her business and another one million to take care of her kids. Because she mentioned one, he gave her double for her trouble."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a trader during a vox pop stated that she would use $1 to finish her building and nurture her children, an amount which is less than N1000.

Her response, however, caught singer D’banj's attention, who in turn blessed her with N2 million in his house.

Netizens react as pastor explains mystery behind D'banj's gift

See some of the comments below:

_toomie:

"See his mannerisms lasan. Action po bi Ogogo Idan Baba Idan."

teminikan__:

"You go explain tire."

techgeniuszaddy:

"Unexplainable incoherent explanation."

09.2022_:

"Lol the explanation it’s not explaining sha."

kambeaut.y:

"The same dbanj somebody said is stingy and doesn’t help people?? Imagine if I believed before ."

iam_sammylo:

"Pastor don run drop mic …*Don’t leave me* ."

ty_clarkie1:

"Lord I want my own 1dollar miracle …God of suddenly."

Tonto Dikeh says D'banj and Ini Edo are stingy

Tonto Dikeh left many talking as she boldly dragged her colleague Ini Edo and singer D’banj, who she called stingy folks.

In an Instagram post, which she later deleted, Tonto asserted that D'banj is not supportive as she advised the singer's friends not to have high expectations from him.

The mother of one claimed D'banj and Ini Edo are extremely stingy individuals as she advised people against seeking assistance from the duo.

Source: Legit.ng