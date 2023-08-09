Nigerian movie star Tonto Dikeh is back at the gym as she continues her body fitness training in a new video

This time around, the mother of one was in alongside a trainer learning how to throw punches as a boxer

The video has, however, stirred reactions from some of her fans and followers, with some making bold claims about her action

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has refused to comment on rumours about her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill's marital crisis with actress Rosy Meurer.

However, amid the trending rumours, Tonto Dikeh shared a new video of her at the gym.

New video of Tonto Dikeh at the gym. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

While the mother of one has in the past been sharing videos of her engaging in physical exercise for her body fitness, this time around, she was seen learning boxing.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Tonto was seen with a trainer as she was seen throwing punches.

Watch the video of Tonto Dikeh learning boxing below:

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh learns boxing

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the actress' video as some of her fans throw shades at Olakunle Churchill's marriage crisis rumours, see them below:

clethus_annie:

"Mama I love your sneakers ❤️."

ilekhaizejoy:

"All of them must come and apologize to you for forgiveness."

realblesomie:

"Time tell our stories perfectly well, I am in love with TIME."

nne3969:

"King Tonto minding her business, as he calls me sister and I call him brother in Christ, don leave church run."

qperenzo:

"King T, no matter what you do! “DO NOT LET THAT NYASH DRY O”. Chukwu aman kwe. ."

bunmiams:

"Can you see what the Lord has done, u've held ur peace nd he fought for you sis ✌❤️."

ogunesther:

"Tonto’s case is a confirmation of Exodus 14:14”The Lord shall fight for you,and ye shall hold your Peace."

Rosy Meurer breaks silence on marriage crisis rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer caused a buzz amid rumours of her separation from popular businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Rosy took to her official Instagram page on Tuesday, August 8, to share a loved-up video of her and her man in an effort to quash the prevailing rumours about her marriage with Olakunle.

This was after the controversial blog Gistlover claimed that the lovebirds had parted ways because of domestic violence and infidelity on Churchill’s part.

Source: Legit.ng