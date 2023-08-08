Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has now spoken up after she was dragged online by her colleague, Tonto Dikeh

Just recently, Tonto had described Ini as being very stingy and how people should not go to her for help

In a new post, Ini Edo has now spoken on image destroyers and how they can never take away a person’s good deeds

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, is in the news following how Tonto Dikeh called her out on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng had recently reported on how Tonto described Ini Edo and singer Dbanj as being very stingy people who others should never meet for help.

In a new development, Ini Edo seems to have reacted to Tonto’s words to describe her personality.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos and one of them included a motivational quote on people who try to destroy the image of others.

In the post, it was explained that people may destroy a person’s image and stain their personality but they can never take away the good deeds they have done.

The post reads:

“People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they can’t take away your good deeds no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who really know you better.”

Not stopping there, Ini Edo accompanied the photos with a caption that reads:

“Believe in yourself, stay in your own lane, there is only one you”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, the Nollywood actress shared a video of herself catwalking on the streets in a lovely outfit. The clip was accompanied by a song from YBNL singer, Asake, titled Lonely At The Top.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Ini Edo’s post after Tonto’s called her stingy

A number of social media users took to Ini Edo’s comment section to react to her posts. Some of them encouraged her with kind words.

Read some of their comments below:

happydaniel41:

“Yes people will always talk about you that only make you an important person ❤️ they even talk about the dead so Ma keep shining and do you ❤️much love.”

Nnaemeka1962:

“Aunty them say u stingy. Shey na true?”

faithomogwa:

“Don't care what anyone says about you my love❤️.”

Moabudu:

“My darling, so so true. Much love ❤️❤️❤️”

faithomogwa:

“Caption on slide2 is everything .”

zikas_hairstyling:

“You so.... Amazing regards to lovely daughter. Birthday blessings.”

