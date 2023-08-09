Nigerian global star Wizkid and his talent manager Jada Pollock fuelled fans and netizens with speculations recently

The US entertainment executive, who also has two sons with the singer, unfollowed the Ojuelegba crooner on Instagram

Legit.ng confirmed the event after a cross-check of Jada’s page, while fans and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid’s talent manager, Jada Pollock, has unfollowed the singer on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

In a post shared by popular social media blogger Wahala Network and confirmed by Legit.ng, the entertainment executive, who also mothers two of the singer’s children, was found to have unfollowed the music icon.

Speculations as Jada P unfollows Wizkid on Instagram Credit: @jada_p, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

As expected, neither the singer nor the woman in question have yet to comment on what might be going on between them at the moment.

See the screenshot below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wizkid’s Jada’s move sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Jada P unfollowing the singer;

dicey_angel:

"Cheating… obviously."

azharman0:

"He is too proud."

mcomorose:

"OGA NEVER PAY THIS MONTH."

_djsyno:

"She don see 10girlz for popsy bed, all of them naked undressed. "

kansi01:

"How bloggers dey take monitor people life dey baffle me.."

poshalhaja18:

"Abi baba bolu Dey knack mama bolu coded ni Because bolu Dey London and iya bolu then mama Zion and mama smallest bird Dey jealous maybestill na our popsy nothing can change."

bhaddestosha:

"Beyoncé self no follow him husband ..so why you dey cry if wiz no follow Jada and if Jada self no follow am back Wetin e mean Abeg cause Una Dey cry now ..them they fuk each other but them no Dey follow each other Una no Dey think at all ..social media has become everybody life make Una go find work do Werey."

Wizkid delivers magnificent renditions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Concert

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will always be remembered for the cape it put on the history of Afrobeats' dominance.

The Afrobeats icon provided his audience with an electrifying musical experience. Wizkid serenaded the audience with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his status as a global music icon, beginning with his legendary "Superstar" album.

Being the first African artist to perform at the London Stadium has since earned him another honour as a pacesetter in the industry

Source: Legit.ng