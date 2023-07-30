Afrobeats international fever Wizkid left the internet abuzz with different scenarios from his staller UK concert

A trending video emerged online of some Wizkid female fans grappling over his shirt at the just-concluded show

Many who watched the video pointed out the strong effect the More Love Less Ego crooner had on his fanbase worldwide

Wizkid's appearance at the famous Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London has continued to be the talk of the town.

A video showed female fans of the Afrobeats star fighting over his shirt after he threw it into the crowd.

The women shown in the viral clip were in two groups, as they both battled for who would go home with the luxury fit.

Video of fans fighting over Wizkid's shirt sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some comments by netizens on how the women fought for Wixkid's shirt

@Cruise_OG:

"Na to dey dress like girl go Wizkid concert as Wizkid no dey throw jacket reach Wizkid side."

@etimglory26:

"It is worth fighting for. Ahhhh Greatness!!!"

@Goodbeauty001:

"If na men em go dey find teeth to comot."

@tunrayoOmirin:

"I fit bite you ,if you no release the shirt to me."

@olorimini:

"Biggest Bird ever."

Wizkid delivers magnificent renditions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Concert

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will always be remembered for the cape it put on the history of Afrobeats' dominance.

The Afrobeats icon provided his audience with an electrifying musical experience. Wizkid serenaded the audience with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his status as a global music icon, beginning with his legendary "Superstar" album.

Being the first African artist to perform at the London Stadium has since earned him another honour as a pacesetter in the industry.

Jada P inspects Tottenham Hotspur Stadium days before Wizkid's concert

Wizkid's talent manager and baby mama, Jada P, has continued to effectively carry out her duties in the life and career of the Afrobeats singer.

The global superstar brought bring More Love, Less Ego to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29.

The musician's talent manager and baby mama, Jada P shared clips of herself carrying out the necessary inspection for the venue.

