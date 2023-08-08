Nigerian Afrobeats global talent Burna Boy commented on the societal threat set to face his fellow countrymen

It was reported that the federal Government of Nigeria is planning a military intervention in Niger Republic to reinstate the ousted civilian President

Reacting to the bizarre situation, Burna Boy noted that the country was in a big mess and had other priorities to face other than war

Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has commented on the societal threat that Tinubu wants to use military force to reverse the coup in next-door neighbour Niger.

It has been in the news that Tinubu sought the approval of the Nigerian Senate to mobilise the Army to the Niger Republic to combat the Nigerien coupists who overthrew their democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Burna Boy condemns Tinubu's plans to invade Niger with Nigerian army Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

It has been in the news that Tinubu sought the approval of the Nigerian Senate to mobilise the Army to the Niger Republic to combat the Nigerien coupists who overthrew their democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

In response to the realities on the ground, Burna stated that the country could not risk endangering its citizens in such dire circumstances.

"They say na war we won enter like this o. Fuel never dey you won go fight war. How you won reach the battlefield? You go use gas generator."

See the video below

Burna Boy's video sparks reactions

sha.sha_e:

"I swear fuel go finish for road this burna boy get bad mouth ."

chukzwrld:

"Dem go push armored tank reach war front. Fuel no dey u wan go fight war Odogwu too dey drop wisdom ."

heis.dera_:

"If baba dey on kush forget wetin em go talk no be p, where my burna fans gather."

rasheedofnaija:

"Na person wey get fuel dey fight war o and most of the armored tanks feed on J-P8 fuel ⛽️…. Omo I know pray for war o… If people wey go Iraq and Afghanistan war gist you, You go fear."

iamkenegod:

"Nigeria missed an opportunity in having a good man in PO as president, a man who knows how to communicate and bring solutions. Tinubu needs help buh pride wouldn’t let him give up this job."

Burna Boy drops deep observation on hard work: "You go explain explain tire"

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Burna Boy has shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work.

In a shared video online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.

According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.

in his words:

"For this life, if you no make am, no evidence say you try your best. You go dey explain tire, you go explain, explain, explain, because no evidence say you try your best," he said in parts

