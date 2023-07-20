Nollywood star Destiny received one of the priceless heartwarming moments from a child fan who was keen on seeing her

The little girl's mother shared a video of how her daughter refused to pick toys as birthday gift and instead insisted on seeing the actress

The disturbed mum further noted that her female child has continued to worry everyone around her, both at home and at school, about wanting to meet Destiny

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shared a heartwarming video featuring a little girl who denied herself birthday gifts and insisted on seeing the actress.

The clip shared on the movie star's page showed when the little girl's mother took her to a toy store to celebrate her day and have her pick things in the store.

Destiny Etiko experiences the warmest form of fan love Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

While shopping, they met her uncle, who was ready to shower the young celebrant with fancy toys. But the female child in question wanted something else that was far-fetched.

She declined the toys her uncle wanted to get her and disclosed that she wanted to see her beloved idol, Destiny Etiko, instead, whom she referred to as her second mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The young child's mother narrated that her daughter had been yearning to meet Destiny Etiko for over a year when they last met.

The disturbed mum also revealed that her child has continued to disturb everyone, including her teachers and classmates, with her longing to see the actress again.

See the video below

Destiny Etiko's young fan stirs reactions

Fans and netizens admired the golden moment the actress witnessed.

See their reactions below:

chichi_nwa02:

"When kids loves you know that your heart is pure i trust you to make her wish come true ❤️."

jy_sparkle:

"Y d small baby cm resemble ur ex adopted daughter??abi Na eyes Dey pain me??."

destinypromiseofficial:

"Am still the first born ooo nobody should drag dat one with me."

austaofficial:

"Coincidentally camera seemed to be on, the questions and answers too soo natural."

yuledochie_the_clown:

"Giving your dad a side chick is a bad thing."

the_realsonma:

"Awwwww this is beautiful and I think she has grown now more than last time you posted her here. What a beautiful princess ."

princesscandice11:

"Am the most luckiest in the world. Love you my world best ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

buchifranko:

"You are still here saying I will have plenty children when you av not even started yet."

Source: Legit.ng