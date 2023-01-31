Big Brother Titans housemate, Yemi Cregx, has been serving fans with major content in the house with looks and drama

Interestingly, the Nigerian housemate has always been a looker before his journey into the show

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six times the BBTitans star rocked stylish fits

Yemi Cregx definitely has the ladies in the Big Brother Titans house worked out and it is not hard to see why.

The Nigerian housemate came into the show and wasted no time in applying his charm on both Blue Aiva and Khosi.

With his looks and baritone, it is not hard to see why the ladies are going gaga for him.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six times Yemi pulled off suave looks in sleek ensembles.

Check them out below:

Look 1

Here, the reality TV star rocked an all-black ensemble.

The jodhpuri appears well-tailored to fit his slender physique. He paired the fit with some dark sunnies, minimal jewellry and a pair of leather boots.

Look 2

For the second look, Yemi rocks a light purple suit with an off-white shirt.

He styled the look with dark shades, neck jewellery and a pair of black boots.

Look 3

For this look, Yemi went hard with the 'African prince' vibe in this three-toned blue ensemble.

Everything from the fitting to the style screams royalty.

Look 4

Here, the dark-skinned geezer rocked a longline blazer over a black turtleneck and a pair of deep purple pants.

Look 5

Yemi came through with the colours in this gorgeous fit.

Here, he paired a ribbed turtleneck top with a pink jacket and a pair of well-tailored maroon pants.

Look 6

Coming through looking like a hunk of a groom is Yemi in this stylish ensemble.

The checkered pants, the clear glasses and the fitting of the look scream perfection.

Yemi sure knows how to put together stylish looks!

