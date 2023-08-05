Billionaire politician Ned Nwoko and husband of actress Regina Daniels trends online because of a post he made on his page to celebrate his son Sultan from his Moroccan wife, Laila

Ned posted photos and a video of Sultan celebrating his birthday in a fashion not as elaborate as when either of Regina Daniels' kids were commemorating

Netizens, in a sharp response, didn't hesitate to criticise the Delta state senator slamming him as being biased and unfair to his other kids

Popular Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko recently celebrated one of his sons, Sultan, who turned a year older just weeks after another with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels' clocked 3.

Ned, in celebration of his son's birthday, took to his Instagram page to share photos and a video of him on his birthday.

Ned Nwoko trends online after his post to celebrate his son with Laila Charani sparks reactions. Photo credit: @princenednwoko/@mnslailacharani

But the politician's video has faced stiff backlash, as netizens slam him for throwing a mediocre birthday party for Sultan, one of his sons, with his 5th wife, Laila Charani.

Many netizens noted that weeks after Regina Daniels' sons celebrated their birthday, they still gave out gifts and hampers days ago. In contrast, Sultan, whose birthday is recent was thrown a sitting room bash.

See Ned Nwoko's post celebrating Sultan as he turns a new age:

See some of the reactions that Ned Nwoko's post celebrating Sultan stirred online

@official_jennyb23:

"Who else noticed that moon looks exactly like this boy ❤️❤️ happy birthday to him."

@port4303:

"You always make big and expensive parties for moon but you never do that for any of Laila's kidz or the other kids it's not fair love them equal even this video is more focused on moon than sultan."

@obasogie_favour:

"Wow lailah she is holding the second son of regina Daniel that great peace and love above all let unity and love lead."

@ma.lika3899:

"It is not fair how he treats Regina children better than his children with Laila…. Mark my words it will have an effect on the children and make them grow resentment."

@______remmy______:

"She is not a fancy person now do you people want him to force her to do a big party these two women are not in competition they can do what they think it’s right for their kids.. You people like comparing."

@port4303:

"How can you wish someone a birthday massage so late the day has almost ended."

@kossy_marachi:

"You all that always do these comparisons are s!ck... Very very s!ck... The moment you stop this bitterness and je@lousy, your life will be much better and you'd be happier."

@pearl_starlegit:

"You all should rest please... you don't tell a man how he handle his home... they are leaving in peace. Laila isn't complaining so why all these irrelevant sentiments from you guys?"

@magdy_denzel:

"The only thing you guys have to just say is Happy birthday and go, don't forget Gina celebrated both Moon and Khalifs own, make Una dey get sense."

