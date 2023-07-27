BBNaija All Stars housemates, Mercy, Venita and Ilebaye’s recent conversation has caused an online buzz

The ladies were seen speaking about how Ilebaye was having a hard time in the house with other housemates

Mercy told Ilebaye that nobody is above her in the house and she should attack people who come for her as she pleases, Venita however had a different opinion

BBNaija All Stars housemates Mercy, Ilebaye and Venita have now caused an online stir over their recent conversation.

In clips from the show making the rounds online, the three ladies were seen discussing Ilebaye having a hard time in the house.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react as Mecy defends Ilebaye, tackles Venita. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @veezeebaybeh, @ilebayee

Source: Instagram

Mercy tried to comfort Ilebaye and told her not to allow anybody in the house to stress her and that if they give her she should give them back. However, Venita cut in and said Ilebaye should ‘know who you dey do that one with’.

This led to Mercy emphatically reassuring Ilebaye that there is nobody in the house that is above her and that she should make sure to have that mindset always.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Venita then cut it again and described what Mercy was saying as inferiority complex. According to her:

“No be by above who, know who you are dealing with, that’s it. Different people should be dealt with in different ways.”

Mercy however stood her ground and told Ilebaye there should be no preferential treatment and if she feels disrespected, she should address it at once.

Venita however said that Ilebaye should know who to play with and have a ruler to measure but Mercy disagreed.

The conversation then degenerated into a near fight between Mercy and Venita as Venita warned the past BBN winner not to point her finger at her. Mercy explained that she was pointing to Ilebaye and both ladies started to warn each other.

See the videos below:

Netizens react as Mercy advises Ilebaye on how to treat bullies in the house, tackles Venita

The conversation between Mercy, Venita and Ilebaye raised dust on social media as many netizens praised Mercy for standing behind Ilebaye. Others also criticised Venita for her comments.

Read some of the reactions below:

minky_realty:

“Ilabaye should hold Mercy tight like Diane oo! E get why .”

sleepwear_nig:

“You know those grown aunties they sent home from husband’s house that pour frustration on everybody? That’s how I see Venita.”

Daisy_ije:

“This whole attitude of hers goes to show that Vee really hear weee when she was dating Neo.”

pejuamadi:

“Honestly! Venita acts so full of herself. All of una dey the same house, una come for the same thing. Wtff is use ruler to measure what? Ilebaye don too show her genZ self. Nothing like anyone is above anything, they are all hustlers like you so no put them for pedestal wey dem never reach.”

damiotegbade:

“I'm glad mercy stood up for her. It's just funny cos at the end of the day, Ilebaye is only trying to respect her seniors, but they clearly do not deserve the respect. She can shout back at people too if she wants, but she has decided to watch her moves this season.”

ouchcleo:

“Not all of you are equal but yall are in same space dragging same money. Why benita no reject biggie offer to come back if no be money carry her come.”

_sophyelly:

“Shey almost everyone nominated her she’ll soon leave. Simple English she spoke now she’s saying they are twisting her words when that was clearly what she said.”

mor__r33n__:

“Venita seeing she can bully illebaye .. imagine saying she should watch out for whom to respond! Lambo is right, no one is “superior,. Anyone that disrespects you address the situation in a civil way! If na gbas the person suppose collect gbossss Venita can’t say this shiit to Angel”

Fans decide which past BBN winner between Mercy and Whitemoney will make All Stars finals

The BBNaija All Stars season has continued to cause an online buzz only two days after it kicked off.

Recall that the reality show featured 20 housemates from previous BBNaija seasons, including two past winners, Mercy Eke from Pepper Dem season and Whitemoney from Shine Ya Eye season.

Legit.ng has now organised a poll for its readers to determine which of the past BBNaija winners will make it to the BBN All Stars top five finalists.

Source: Legit.ng