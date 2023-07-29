Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to gush over her second son, Khalifa Nwoko

The movie star posted adorable photos of her 1-year-old baby boy and accompanied it with a caption on how people should call him Odogwu

Regina’s post soon drew the attention of many netizens who took to her comment section to react

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has taken out time to shower praises on her second son, Khalifa Nwoko.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted some cute photos of her one-year-old baby boy.

Not stopping there, Regina accompanied the photos with a caption where she marvelled over her son’s growth. She also reiterated her love for him while telling others to call her son ‘Odogwu’.

Reactions as Regina Daniels tells fans to call her second son Odogwu. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My sweetest little boy…growing in good health @princekhalifanwoko Love you son ❤️…. When you see Kharl, call him Odogwu ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels tells fans to call her son odogwu

Regina Daniels’ Instagram post where she told netizens to call her son odogwu raised reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

everydaynigeriaig:

“Billionaire son, your case is different.”

de_sewesbrand:

“Na this one go chop your money gan gan.. Moon na gentle man.. cute healthy baby.”

crystabel_okafor:

“He looks so much like his momma .”

theamakaxtopher:

“This boy no know wetin God do for am Silver soon na understatement .”

keengnelson_:

“This boy no no wetin God don do for an ‍♂️.”

officiallrosie:

“So adorable ❤️❤️❤️.”

amadiva_bridals:

“Not just any Odogwu ohh, the ODOGWU of all Odogwu .”

lizzy_cosmetics7:

“May God raise him in a way that pleases him, fill him with wisdom and knowledge, a beautiful child.”

ireneachede:

“Mummy 's photocopy. So adorable.”

Elderly people stand to greet Regina Daniels as she visits Senate to see husband's office

Regina Daniels has continued to earn the admiration of many on social media with her growth and change in lifestyle owing to her marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

Just recently, the movie star posted a video online showing the moment she visited the National Assembly building after she was specially invited to see her husband’s working space.

A number of security personnel and other elderly staff were seen standing up to greet Regina as she walked around the Senate building.

Source: Legit.ng