Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie’s divorce has now led to a Twitter user, Uchenna Odu, preaching against court marriages.

Recall that news recently made the rounds of May Edochie allegedly suing Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin for adultery while demanding N100 million in settlement.

Uchenna Odu took to his Twitter page to react by telling his fellow Igbo men not to get married in court. According to him, they need to stop involving the government in their marriages.

Not stopping there, the tweep explained that the marriage registry in Ikoyi is a demonic place with lots of marriages destroyed. He added that men should dump any woman who insists they get married in court because she has an evil motive for the future.

Uchenna wrote:

“My dear Igbo brothers Avoid anything concerning visiting Ministry of interior affairs Ikoyi Lagos, especially! it’s a demonic place, thousands of marriages has been broken down and destroyed! If she forces you to go for a court marriage dumb her and end the marriage plans immediately, she’s not your wife! she has an evil motive for the future! you will regret it! A peaceful woman will never advise her husband to bring in government into their home! There are many ways to get a marriage certificate from your local government without court attached! Be Wise…….. No talk say I no tell you!!!!!!!!”

The Twitter user’s post soon went viral and sparked an online debate after he passionately defended why Igbo men should not do court marriages. Many netizens shared their hot takes on the matter. Read some of them below:

chicandsuave_:

“Look at this fooooool! Toxic masculinity at its finest!”

kush_zero:

“This man doesn’t speak for the entire Igbo race, we’re not this daft.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Nigerian men really think they are the only option available for Nigerian women? Laughs in interracial marriage! Oshisko plc.”

vixie_o:

“Ladies avoid men like UCHENNA ODU.”

queensusz:

“Reading what this man wrote, reemphasized the fact why most Igbo ladies are marrying outside their tribe!!!!!”

debo_zeus:

“Omo, people are legit ment in Nigeria o. Which one is marriage registry is a demonic place. The reality is marriage doesn’t always have to work. Move on and stop treating it like some demonic thing.”

chefcici_wilfred:

“Before you agree to marry him , please go through his tweets.”

tochex.obi:

“I’m glad I’m not related to this man, how can a grown up man be talking trash with confidence. .”

Blessing CEO says Judy Austin has watered down Yul Edochie's personality

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has lambasted Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial blogger shared a video where she finally broke her silence on the actor’s marriage to Judy.

According to the relationship therapist, the Nollywood actor used to be a respected person when he was with May, but Judy has succeeded in watering down his personality.

Source: Legit.ng