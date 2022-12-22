Popular Nigerian singer, Victony, recently inspired many youths after he showed his attention to his education

The music star recently returned to his school, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), for his IT defence

Victony was seen wearing a suit for the defence, and an excited fan took a photo with him while others reacted online

Talented Nigerian singer, Victony, recently left his fans inspired after he went back to his school for his defence.

The Soweto crooner showed that despite his success as a music artiste, he was still focused on his studies.

Victony had taken to his Twitter page earlier to share his schedule with fans. He noted that he had a show on December 20 and his IT defence on the 21st.

Victony rocked a suit for his IT defence in university. Photos: @_txchukwu, @papidumzy

Source: Twitter

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Keeping true to his words, the music star arrived at his school, the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), for his IT defence.

A video made the rounds showing the Soweto crooner dressed up for his defence in a brown suit and black shoes. See below:

A subsequent video showed an excited fan of the singer taking a photo with him as he gushed over how he actually came for his IT defence despite his success as a musician.

The tweep wrote:

“For the fact Victony showed up for his IT defense.. omor school no be scam.”

See the post below:

See another post below:

Netizens react as Victony goes to FUTO for IT defence

The snaps showing the musician at his university for his IT defence impressed a number of netizens and they shared their thoughts online.

Read some of their comments below:

soloblinkz:

"Lol, rema just dey play."

trinah__hairs:

"Wetin he know way he won go defend sef."

myselfdefense_ng:

"This is the kind of inspiration we need from our celebrities."

highstarlavista:

"School No be scam o."

joelilyofficial:

"Wetin him wan go defend Hope say no be one of him song ooo."

victoria_sunday27:

"School no be scam don’t let anyone deceive you."

ezenwanyibekee:

"Is better to have a certificate you’re not using than not to have atall. Congratulations to him."

Schoolmates remind Rema that exam has started

Rema's colleagues at the University of Lagos decided to take it upon themselves to remind him of his academic obligations.

The singer has been outside the country for a while, and via a tweet, he revealed that America aka Yankee is a dope place to be at.

He however made it known that coming back to the country gives him the sweetest feeling.

Source: Legit.ng